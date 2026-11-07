Prince George and Prince William Broke One Important Royal Protocol During Their Commercial Flight to Barcelona

One outlet suggested the faux pas has been "historically discouraged."

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Prince George wears a white shirt and has blond hair while his dad, Prince William, wears a light blue shirt with a navy suit jacket and is bald
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
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Prince William and Prince George recently traveled to Barcelona together to watch a soccer match. But according to one report, the two royals broke protocol during their commercial flight to Spain.

Fellow passengers were reportedly surprised when they spotted two future Kings traveling on a commercial flight together, seemingly breaking a significant Royal Family rule. The father and son traveled to Spain to watch their favorite soccer team, Aston Villa, play against Barcelona in the Champions League on November 3.

As reported by Royal Central, footage of William and George disembarking from "what appeared to be a British Airways flight to Barcelona" has been posted online.

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Per the outlet, "Their decision to travel together is particularly notable given the traditional arrangements surrounding the Royal Family's line of succession, which have historically discouraged two direct heirs from sharing an aircraft."

Prince William and Prince George cuddle up to watch a soccer match in Barcelona

Prince William and Prince George watching a soccer match in Barcelona on November 3.

(Image credit: David Ramos - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

As noted by Royal Central, "The unwritten convention is intended to protect the succession in the event of an aviation disaster, although it has never been legally binding and has been followed inconsistently over the years."

Prince William and Prince George wearing blue suits on the balcony of Buckingham Palace looking at each other

The two royals broke protocol during their commercial flight to Spain.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While George and William's decision to travel together hasn't broken any laws, it's certainly unconventional and against traditional royal protocol. However, their willingness to travel on commercial flights, rather than on private planes, is certainly refreshing.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.