Prince George and Prince William Broke One Important Royal Protocol During Their Commercial Flight to Barcelona

Fellow passengers were reportedly surprised when they spotted two future Kings traveling on a commercial flight together, seemingly breaking a significant Royal Family rule. The father and son traveled to Spain to watch their favorite soccer team, Aston Villa, play against Barcelona in the Champions League on November 3.
As reported by Royal Central, footage of William and George disembarking from "what appeared to be a British Airways flight to Barcelona" has been posted online.
Per the outlet, "Their decision to travel together is particularly notable given the traditional arrangements surrounding the Royal Family's line of succession, which have historically discouraged two direct heirs from sharing an aircraft."
As noted by Royal Central, "The unwritten convention is intended to protect the succession in the event of an aviation disaster, although it has never been legally binding and has been followed inconsistently over the years."
While George and William's decision to travel together hasn't broken any laws, it's certainly unconventional and against traditional royal protocol. However, their willingness to travel on commercial flights, rather than on private planes, is certainly refreshing.
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