After Being "Plagued by Indecision," Prince George Is Reportedly One Step Closer to Attending Eton, as Rumors About His Living Arrangements Circulate

Back in June, it was reported that Prince George would be attending Eton College. Although an official announcement is yet to be made by the Royal Family, further rumors about George's schooling have started to circulate. Notably, Kate Middleton and Prince William's son has reportedly been "allocated a house" at Eton, in spite of the fact his parents have been "plagued by indecision."

According to the Daily Mail, "George has been allocated a house at Eton College," with the outlet revealing, "Eton has 25 houses, including the main college where the prestigious King's Scholars—the brightest academic pupils—are housed." The publication continued, "The others...include Angelo's, The Hopgarden, Cotton Hall House, and Hawtrey House...Each accommodates around 50 boys, with 10 from each year, which encourages pupils to mix with other age groups."

Prince George's father, Prince William, and uncle Prince Harry "both lived in Manor House, which was founded in the early 18th century," the publication noted.

Prince William and Prince Harry visiting Eton with their parents. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite seemingly confirming the young prince's attendance at Eton, which the Daily Mail called a "clear front-runner" for George's schooling, Kate and William have reportedly remained "plagued by indecision." The outlet suggested "leadership changes" as one of the main reasons Kate and William had been "uncertain if Eton is right for their eldest child."

Prince Harry studying at Eton. (Image credit: Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library)

Meanwhile, a source told the outlet, "Eton has been going through much transition lately so that's perhaps why it wasn't an easy decision." The insider continued, "There has been a lot going on that isn't public knowledge but which Catherine would, of course, have been informed of."

Basically, George's mother has reportedly been doing all of the due diligence needed in order to plan her son's future. "She has been wise to wait and observe for a few more months for things to settle down," the source explained. However, until an official announcement is made by the Royal Family, the general public won't have final confirmation regarding Prince George's education.