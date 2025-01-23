Prince Harry Just Met the Cutest Fire Department Dogs Who Have Been Working Throughout the California Wildfires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offering their help and support to those affected by the California wildfires. A surprise visit to Pasadena earlier this month saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hugging people and serving food. They also issued a statement via their website urging readers to offer financial and practical help to victims of the wildfires. Now, a social media post by the Salinas Fire Department has revealed that Prince Harry met with firefighters and their support dogs in the city and, yes, there are photos.

In a series of snaps posted on the official Salinas Fire Department Instagram account, Prince Harry can be seen meeting with firefighters and cuddling the sweetest working fire department dogs you've likely ever seen.

"Cruz and Taffy, Facility Dogs with the Salinas Fire Dept, along with their friends, have been actively assisting in the efforts to combat the LA fires, providing much-needed support to firefighters and affected communities," the caption explained. "In an inspiring turn of events, they also had the opportunity to meet Prince Harry, who is known for his philanthropic work and advocacy on various social issues, including disaster relief. This encounter not only boosted their morale but also emphasized the importance of community and collaboration in the face of such devastating challenges."

A post shared by Salinas Fire Department (@salinasfiredepartment) A photo posted by on

Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry shared a statement regarding the wildfires on their official website . "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more—affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life," the couple wrote.

"A state of emergency has been issued," the statement explained. They continued, "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do...And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating."

"Some families and people have been left with nothing," the Sussexes wrote. "Please consider donating clothing, children's toys and clothing, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."

