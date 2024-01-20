Prince Harry Likely Found Out About His Father King Charles’ Health Scare the Same Way the Rest of Us Did

In his bombshell book Endgame, Omid Scobie revealed that Prince Harry allegedly found out about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death via an alert from the BBC News app upon landing in Scotland, en route to her on her deathbed. Now, according to The Daily Mail, Harry learned about his father King Charles’ health issue from the media, as well. (Charles will be hospitalized next week to treat an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said in a statement released on January 17.)
Though The Daily Mail reports that Harry was reportedly informed about Charles’ health news by the Palace, The Telegraph reports that he is thought to have seen it reported in the media before that communication occurred.
Harry and wife Meghan Markle have so far remained silent over the news regarding his father’s health scare and the health scare of his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who underwent a planned abdominal surgery on January 16 and will remain in hospital for up to two weeks, pausing her royal duties until after Easter, which falls on March 31 this year. However, the lack of a statement from the Sussexes is in line with the rest of the royal family, who have also been largely silent, save for Queen Camilla acknowledging the question of how Charles is doing with a simple “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work,” People reports.
The Mirror reports that “Prince Harry may not have found out about King Charles’ prostate diagnosis before the news was made public, it is understood.” The outlet added that Harry “may have seen news alerts about the health scare before any private message, it is said, despite Buckingham Palace’s best efforts to inform all senior members of the royal family. It is believed this included a message to Prince Harry but the public announcement was made on Wednesday at 3:25 p.m. U.K. time, which is 7:25 a.m. in California.” The news about Kate’s health preceded the news about Charles by roughly 90 minutes, meaning that news would have broken around 6 a.m. California time.
In his memoir, Spare, released a year ago, Harry wrote of the breakdown in communication on September 8, 2022, “When the plane started to descend, I saw that my phone lit up. It was a message from Meg: ‘Call me when you get this.’ I looked at the BBC website. My grandmother had died. My father was King.”
However, in his new book The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, royal biographer Robert Hardman cited Palace staff as saying that Charles had been urgently trying to reach Harry but couldn’t because he was in the air: “There were repeated attempts to get through to him, but no calls were going through because Harry was airborne,” the Palace official said.
Both the King and the Princess of Wales are expected to make full recoveries.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Julia Fox is Serving Us Some of Her Best Fashion Looks at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival
A string bikini in the middle of winter? Check. A denim bride ensemble? Check.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
The Brand-New Korean TV Shows on Netflix to Watch This Year
Expect another packed year of unmissable dramas and variety shows.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
'American Nightmare' Is More a Story of Police Negligence Than a Real-Life 'Gone Girl'
The Netflix docuseries chronicles how police decided Denise Huskins' kidnapping was a hoax.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
King Charles Will Be Hospitalized Next Week to Treat an Enlarged Prostate, Buckingham Palace Reports
The news was announced on the heels of an announcement about the Princess of Wales’ health.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Palace Apparently Fears Prince Harry Will Write a ‘Spare’ Sequel, or That Meghan Markle Will Write a Memoir of Her Own
Harry has said himself that he had enough material for two books.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Elizabeth Was Reportedly Angry About the Sussexes' Decision to Name Their Daughter Lilibet
Lilibet was the deeply personal familial nickname of Her late Majesty, only used in the most intimate of circles.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Why Prince William Was Asked to Have Dinner with King Charles the Night Queen Elizabeth Died, But Prince Harry Was Not
A fiery new book also claims that William spent that night at Charles' home on the Balmoral estate, but Harry stayed elsewhere.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
New Book Details the Exact Moment King Charles Found Out His Mother, Queen Elizabeth, Had Died
With just two words, Charles’ world completely changed.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Gave Nephew Prince Louis a $10,000 Copy of a Beloved Children’s Book Inspired by Princess Diana
A royal expert predicts that Louis hasn’t read it yet—for a valid reason.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Complained About His Childhood Bedroom Being “Far Smaller, Less Luxurious” Than Older Brother Prince William’s
But still, my dude, you lived in a literal palace.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had to Return £7 Million in Wedding Gifts from Fans Because of Little-Known Royal Protocol
The rule actually makes perfect sense.
By Rachel Burchfield