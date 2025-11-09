In September 2025, Prince Harry reunited with his estranged father, King Charles, in a private meeting at Clarence House in London. According to a royal source, the Duke of Sussex is allegedly keen to prove to The King that he can carry out work on behalf of the Royal Family while living abroad.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—live in Montecito, California. Earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex made a solo trip to Canada where he met with "veterans, members of the armed forces community, and military charities to mark Remembrance Sunday," The Telegraph reported.

According to the outlet, Harry's "two-day visit to Toronto has been described by some as something of a marker in the sand, a statement of intent." A royal friend told the publication that the visit showed a "grown-up statesman-like Harry," with a view to "proving his value" to King Charles, while "demonstrating where his life was headed."

Harry's "two-day visit to Toronto has been described...as something of a marker in the sand." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Telegraph asked whether Harry's visit could be viewed as a "subtle pitch to his father," sending the message, "See how useful I could be?"

The outlet also suggested that the duke's visit might be "intended to act as a subtle nod to the personal support he wants to show Canada." After all, as part of the commonwealth, Canada is likely one of King Charles's priorities.

The duke's visit might be "intended to act as a subtle nod to the personal support he wants to show Canada." (Image credit: Getty Images)

While speaking to military charity True Patriot Love in Canada, Prince Harry said, "Service, at its heart, is reciprocal." He continued, "Those who serve protect our freedom, our safety, our way of life. And in return, we—as civilians—must protect their future. Through meaningful employment, mental health support, and community reintegration, we can honor not just their service, but their vast potential beyond it."

After reuniting with King Charles earlier this year, perhaps Prince Harry is ready to take on a new role representing the Royal Family abroad.