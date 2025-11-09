Royal Source Claims Prince Harry Sent a "Subtle Pitch" to King Charles by Proving How "Useful" He Can Be During Canada Trip
A friend suggested The King had now seen a "grown-up statesman-like Harry."
In September 2025, Prince Harry reunited with his estranged father, King Charles, in a private meeting at Clarence House in London. According to a royal source, the Duke of Sussex is allegedly keen to prove to The King that he can carry out work on behalf of the Royal Family while living abroad.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—live in Montecito, California. Earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex made a solo trip to Canada where he met with "veterans, members of the armed forces community, and military charities to mark Remembrance Sunday," The Telegraph reported.
According to the outlet, Harry's "two-day visit to Toronto has been described by some as something of a marker in the sand, a statement of intent." A royal friend told the publication that the visit showed a "grown-up statesman-like Harry," with a view to "proving his value" to King Charles, while "demonstrating where his life was headed."
The Telegraph asked whether Harry's visit could be viewed as a "subtle pitch to his father," sending the message, "See how useful I could be?"
The outlet also suggested that the duke's visit might be "intended to act as a subtle nod to the personal support he wants to show Canada." After all, as part of the commonwealth, Canada is likely one of King Charles's priorities.
While speaking to military charity True Patriot Love in Canada, Prince Harry said, "Service, at its heart, is reciprocal." He continued, "Those who serve protect our freedom, our safety, our way of life. And in return, we—as civilians—must protect their future. Through meaningful employment, mental health support, and community reintegration, we can honor not just their service, but their vast potential beyond it."
After reuniting with King Charles earlier this year, perhaps Prince Harry is ready to take on a new role representing the Royal Family abroad.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.