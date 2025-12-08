Prince Harry has been fighting to reinstate his police protection in the U.K. ever since he stepped down as a senior working royal and moved to California in 2020. In May, the Duke of Sussex lost his court case challenging the removal, but on Monday, December 8, he received some positive news. As reported by the Sun, Prince Harry has won a Home Office review and there will be a further investigation into why he was stripped of his 24-hour armed security when he visits home.

The Duke of Sussex has stated that this lack of protection is why he doesn't feel safe bringing his wife, Meghan Markle, or their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to the U.K. Because of the situation, the kids have not seen grandpa King Charles since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Platinum Jubilee.

According to the Sun, the "Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) has now instructed its Risk Management Board to reassess his threat level for the first time in nearly six years." The outlet added that the review is currently in process, "with evidence taken from police, government and Harry’s team."

Prince Harry is seen attending the WellChild Awards in London during his September visit to the U.K. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with the BBC after losing his High Court case in May, the Duke of Sussex shared that he "would love" to reconcile with King Charles and Prince William. However, he added, "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."

In the 2024 documentary Tabloids on Trial, Harry elaborated on his feelings, explaining, "all it takes is one lone actor" to put himself or his family in danger.

During his recent trip to the U.K. in September, the Duke of Sussex reunited with King Charles for the first time in more than a year-and-a-half. However, a known stalker came within feet of Harry on not one, but two occasions during the visit.

Per the Sun, a decision on Prince Harry's security is expected "next month." If the new Risk Management Board assessment turns in Harry's favor, it could clear the path for Archie and Lilibet to travel with their parents to the U.K.—and reunite with their grandpa.

