Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Probably Believe They Can "Earn More by Dividing and Conquering," PR Expert Says

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We're in a weird period of the "Sussexes in America" saga where we don't really know what's next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, so naturally there are many hypotheses floating about.

We do know that Harry's Netflix docuseries Heart of Invictus is still set for release, that he is still working as the chief impact officer for Silicon Valley startup BetterUp, and that Archewell has just announced its support of a new report from Equimundo, an organization that works with boys and men to engage them in gender equality work.

However, after the Sussexes' Spotify deal ended abruptly, we also know that Harry and Meghan are going to need to take on more professional projects that feel fulfilling to them and also help them keep up their lifestyle in upmarket Montecito, California.

Right now, the duke is believed to be working on—or perhaps just negotiating at the moment—a Netflix documentary in South Africa, a region of the world that means a great deal to him, though no official announcements have been made.

Meanwhile, Meghan has signed with a top talent agency, but we don't know exactly what her plans are.

(Image credit: Getty)

"The romantic in me says that this is the couple splitting their career path in order to fully commit to their own passion projects, but the commercial cynic in me says that the power couple have realized that they can potentially earn more by dividing and conquering," PR and brand expert Andy Barr told the Mirrror.

One possibility for Meghan's career is a relaunch of her blog The Tig, which Barr thinks is a great idea.

"Relaunching her old blog would give her the perfect platform for maximizing any endorsements that she may sign and also enables her to widen her commercial appeal across varying sectors and wider geographic territories," he said.

"I would expect the Meghan Markle team are looking for endorsements that resonate with her own passions and causes such as wellness and mental wellbeing alongside the most elite luxury brands.

"One thing is for sure, nothing they do is low-key or low-quality, so it is going to launch to huge fanfare."

Can't wait to hear more!