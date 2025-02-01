Prince Harry Has Invited an Unexpected Royal Couple to Join Him at the 2025 Invictus Games

Prince Harry points out something to Meghan Markle, he is wearing a black raincoat with yellow detailing and Meghan is wearing a khaki green jacket
(Image credit:  Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince Harry is currently preparing for the 2025 Invictus Games, which are set to take place in Vancouver and Whistler in Canada this month. And according to a new report, the Duke of Sussex has extended a special invitation to an unexpected royal couple, who have agreed to join him for the event.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are set to join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games on February 15, the Daily Mail has reported. The Danish royals will arrive one day prior to the sporting event's closing ceremony. It will reportedly be Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's first time attending the Invictus Games, which encourages wounded, injured, and sick military service personnel to take part in a multitude of sporting events.

It's also been reported that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, will attend the Invictus Games, in what InStyle are calling "a rare joint public appearance."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement on the official Invictus Games website, Prince Harry said of this year's event, "The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports. With deep respect, I'm also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with Indigenous communities."

Meanwhile, the Express previously suggested that Meghan and Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may also attend the 2025 Invictus Games. "It was important for the Sussexes to appear together at such a worthwhile event," a source claimed. "The Invictus Games is a Sussex initiative and something they want their children to continue once they get older."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen at a Training Session with Invictus Games Team Colombia at the Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Colombia Visit on August 16, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attend a training session with Invictus Games Team Colombia at the Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva in August 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the 2025 Invictus Games are about to get underway in Canada, the event will take place in Birmingham, U.K. in 2027 following an intense bidding war with the United States.

Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

