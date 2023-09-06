Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Looked at an $8M Property in Malibu Over the Weekend

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a busy Labor Day weekend. It kicked off with the couple—plus Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland and close friend Abigail Spencer—attending night one of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour on Friday night at SoFi Stadium. On Sunday, Harry attended a soccer matchup between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles FC, and on Monday, Meghan was back for the Renaissance World Tour’s third and final night in L.A., alongside friends Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland.

If that wasn’t enough, TMZ reports that “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent part of their holiday weekend touring an $8 million plot of land” in Malibu, which the outlet called “a pricey slice of paradise.” The new construction sits on almost six acres, and there’s already a guard house at the front of the property, a huge pool, “and the foundation is laid for a 10,000-square-foot main residence,” TMZ writes.

The property sits above the Pacific Coast Highway and overlooks Broad Beach. No doubt appealing to Harry and Meghan, the home is “super secluded and private—there’s a gate and a long driveway up to where the main house would sit,” TMZ reports. “And we’re told that’s part of the draw for Meghan and Harry.”

Plans for the main house have already been approved, and a construction crew is in place. If Harry and Meghan buy the lot, they’ll assume the costs of construction, which is estimated at an additional $10 million. The couple currently live in a $14 million mansion in Montecito; the Malibu home would be less than an hour’s drive from L.A. and Beverly Hills, TMZ reports. The outlet writes that the couple are talking about selling their Montecito home and moving to Malibu full-time, as “it’s close enough to Hollywood for them to do business, but far enough from Hollywood to give them security and privacy.”

The Sussexes are set to be traveling quite a bit in the coming week, as Harry is headed off to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards tomorrow, then both Harry and Meghan will head to Germany for the Invictus Games, which run from September 9 to September 16. In between those engagements, of course, is the one-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth. It’s not clear yet how Harry and Meghan will mark the occasion.

