Prince Harry Has Changed His Official Residence to the U.S.

Don't make it mean more than it does, k?

Prince Harry at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince Harry has changed his official residence to the U.S. I know, shocking, given that he's lived there for over four years to date.

Anywho, on Wednesday, the Daily Mail noticed on the U.K.'s Companies House that the Duke of Sussex' business Travalyst—an eco travel company—listed Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke Of Sussex as a resident of the United States rather than of the United Kingdom, like it did previously.

Personally, I would read absolutely nothing more into this move than a belatedly corrected oversight, though some royal watchers are implying that this development equates to Harry rejecting his country of origin.

As one royal commenter wrote on Twitter, "The British media feigning shock that Prince Harry has listed California as residence, after very publicly living there for FOUR YEARS, has me cackling pretty hard today."

See more

While Harry changing his official residence to the U.S. seems like a fairly bureaucratic move rather than anything else, this comes after figures such as Donald Trump have called for the prince's deportation from his country of residence based on the royal's admission that he did drugs when he was younger.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes famously no longer have a residence in England, after King Charles made the bombshell decision to evict them from their previous pied-à-terre of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor early last year.

In the fall, there were reports that Harry was looking to purchase a property in the U.K. so that his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could get to know their roots.

Still, the family of four has been established in Montecito, California since 2020, and they seem broadly happy with their life there—so yes, it's their official residence. Moving on.

Topics
Prince Harry
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸