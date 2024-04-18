Prince Harry has changed his official residence to the U.S. I know, shocking, given that he's lived there for over four years to date.
Anywho, on Wednesday, the Daily Mail noticed on the U.K.'s Companies House that the Duke of Sussex' business Travalyst—an eco travel company—listed Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke Of Sussex as a resident of the United States rather than of the United Kingdom, like it did previously.
Personally, I would read absolutely nothing more into this move than a belatedly corrected oversight, though some royal watchers are implying that this development equates to Harry rejecting his country of origin.
As one royal commenter wrote on Twitter, "The British media feigning shock that Prince Harry has listed California as residence, after very publicly living there for FOUR YEARS, has me cackling pretty hard today."
The British media feigning shock that Prince Harry has listed California as residence, after very publicly living there for FOUR YEARS, has me cackling pretty hard today.How can anyone take the British "press" seriously anymore? 🤣🤣🤣April 17, 2024
While Harry changing his official residence to the U.S. seems like a fairly bureaucratic move rather than anything else, this comes after figures such as Donald Trump have called for the prince's deportation from his country of residence based on the royal's admission that he did drugs when he was younger.
Meanwhile, the Sussexes famously no longer have a residence in England, after King Charles made the bombshell decision to evict them from their previous pied-à-terre of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor early last year.
In the fall, there were reports that Harry was looking to purchase a property in the U.K. so that his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could get to know their roots.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Still, the family of four has been established in Montecito, California since 2020, and they seem broadly happy with their life there—so yes, it's their official residence. Moving on.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Dropping Not One But Two New Projects on Friday
The hints keep coming.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ashanti Confirms She's Expecting Her First Child With New Fiancé Nelly
This is the first time Ashanti has addressed the news directly.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Anna Sawai Is 'Shōgun's Not-So-Secret Weapon
The actress discusses the FX miniseries’ climactic penultimate episode and Mariko’s heartbreaking [spoiler].
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meghan Markle Thinks Prince Harry Is "Making a Big Mistake" in Wanting to Reach Out to William, Kate: Source
She's worried he'll get hurt again.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry "Loves Being a Dad" to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, According to His Longtime Friend
Parenthood suits the Duke of Sussex.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
King Charles “Desperately” Wants the Sussexes to Join Him at Balmoral This Summer
The castle in the Scottish Highlands, independent of a potential Sussex visit, is undergoing a major change starting this summer.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Announce Two New Netflix Series, Both In the “Early Stages” of Production
One show focuses on one of Meghan’s primary hobbies, while the other goes behind the curtain of one of Harry’s foremost passions.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Would Be "Absolutely Distraught" Over the State of Prince William and Prince Harry's Relationship, Expert Claims
She wanted them to have each other's backs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Future King Prince William Has Lost One of His "Top Advisers" in Prince Harry, Says Expert
Harry could have been a major asset for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince Harry Is Supportive of Wife Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard Lifestyle Brand—but Likely Has Reservations About This Aspect of the Business, Royal Author Says
“There is a part of Harry that’s uncomfortable.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry Is In “Quite a Painful Place” Because of Comments about Princess Kate in ‘Spare,’ Royal Author Says
Harry is likely coming to grips with having “written stuff that can’t be retracted” in the bestselling memoir.
By Rachel Burchfield Published