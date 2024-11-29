King Charles Has Reportedly Offered Prince Andrew an "Olive Branch" Following Royal Lodge Feud
The King has allegedly made a decision when it comes to Prince Andrew's Christmas invitation.
2024 has reportedly been a difficult year for royal brothers, King Charles and Prince Andrew. However, a new report suggests that the monarch may have offered his younger brother an "olive branch."
Earlier this month, reports suggested that Prince Andrew found the funds necessary to stay in his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. It was also reported that King Charles could take back some of the "treasures" from Prince Andrew's home. Now, it's being reported that Charles has softened his stance when it comes to Andrew, who will reportedly receive an invitation to the Royal Family's Christmas celebration at Sandringham.
As reported by the Mirror, "[D]espite the ongoing row, Andrew is expected to attend the family celebration despite being exiled from official royal duties in 2019" due to his ongoing friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Per the outlet, Andrew will join a plethora of Royal Family members for Christmas, including Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's family.
According to the Express, "Insiders indicate that The King is adamant about maintaining family unity, particularly during the Christmas season." As a result, Charles has allegedly "made a peace offering" to his younger brother by inviting him to Christmas dinner.
The outlet also suggested that Charles had prioritized familial relationships following his cancer diagnosis. The King apparently plans to host "a grand Christmas party in order to bolster family unity after a year marred by health concerns."
King Charles is reportedly taking the holiday season extremely serious, and is already preparing for the celebration. "Royal insiders revealed how Charles has been touring the estate and main house this week, busy liaising with staff about Christmas plans," the Express noted.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Earlier this year, Robert Hardman's book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, elaborated on the alleged dispute between The King and Prince Andrew. According to the publication, Charles removed Andrew's approximately $1.3 million allowance, with Hardman writing, "The Duke is no longer a financial burden on The King."
Meanwhile, royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun, "What I think [Andrew] feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
One Royal Just Revealed a Secret Part of Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Concert That Viewers Don't Get to See
We demand to know more.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
What an Editor's Really Buying From Skims's Black Friday Sale
Including Kim Kardashian's best underwear designs.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
I Found the 10 Best Black Friday Beauty Deals—Some of Which Never Go On Sale
I've waited all year for this.
By Jewel Elizabeth Published
-
Queen Camilla's Son Says He Might Join the Royal Family For Christmas, Despite Feud Rumors
It was previously reported that Prince William would snub Christmas if Tom Parker Bowles attended.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Says Prince Louis' Latest Hobby Has Him Covering His Ears
The Prince of Wales joked about his youngest son's very noisy talent.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Palace Source Reveals Princess Beatrice's Future Plans to Support King Charles
The pregnant royal recently made an appearance for one of her uncle's charities.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and King Charles Are Reportedly "Rivals" at Work: "It's a Sensitive Topic"
Charles' alleged jealousy of his son is "similar to how he felt about Diana."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Reveals His Emotional Christmas Gift for Queen Camilla
It's royally sweet.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla Has Reportedly Been "Left Heartbroken" and "Upset" by Recent Events
From a persistent illness to the death of beloved family member.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why the Royal Family Is Preparing For a Christmas of "Chaos"
The royals will be "extremely busy with extra family guests."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are Reportedly "Taking Turns" Visiting Dad Prince Andrew
"He's got nothing else."
By Amy Mackelden Published