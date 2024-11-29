King Charles Has Reportedly Offered Prince Andrew an "Olive Branch" Following Royal Lodge Feud

The King has allegedly made a decision when it comes to Prince Andrew's Christmas invitation.

Prince Andrew wears a suit with a navy and red striped tie as he stands behind his brother King Charles, who is also wearing a suit
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

2024 has reportedly been a difficult year for royal brothers, King Charles and Prince Andrew. However, a new report suggests that the monarch may have offered his younger brother an "olive branch."

Earlier this month, reports suggested that Prince Andrew found the funds necessary to stay in his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. It was also reported that King Charles could take back some of the "treasures" from Prince Andrew's home. Now, it's being reported that Charles has softened his stance when it comes to Andrew, who will reportedly receive an invitation to the Royal Family's Christmas celebration at Sandringham.

As reported by the Mirror, "[D]espite the ongoing row, Andrew is expected to attend the family celebration despite being exiled from official royal duties in 2019" due to his ongoing friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Per the outlet, Andrew will join a plethora of Royal Family members for Christmas, including Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's family.

King Charles and Prince Andrew wearing dark suits, ties and serious expressions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Express, "Insiders indicate that The King is adamant about maintaining family unity, particularly during the Christmas season." As a result, Charles has allegedly "made a peace offering" to his younger brother by inviting him to Christmas dinner.

The outlet also suggested that Charles had prioritized familial relationships following his cancer diagnosis. The King apparently plans to host "a grand Christmas party in order to bolster family unity after a year marred by health concerns."

King Charles is reportedly taking the holiday season extremely serious, and is already preparing for the celebration. "Royal insiders revealed how Charles has been touring the estate and main house this week, busy liaising with staff about Christmas plans," the Express noted.

Prince Andrew wearing a black coat and looking anxious

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Robert Hardman's book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, elaborated on the alleged dispute between The King and Prince Andrew. According to the publication, Charles removed Andrew's approximately $1.3 million allowance, with Hardman writing, "The Duke is no longer a financial burden on The King."

Meanwhile, royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun, "What I think [Andrew] feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸