2024 has reportedly been a difficult year for royal brothers, King Charles and Prince Andrew. However, a new report suggests that the monarch may have offered his younger brother an "olive branch."

Earlier this month, reports suggested that Prince Andrew found the funds necessary to stay in his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. It was also reported that King Charles could take back some of the "treasures" from Prince Andrew's home. Now, it's being reported that Charles has softened his stance when it comes to Andrew, who will reportedly receive an invitation to the Royal Family's Christmas celebration at Sandringham.

As reported by the Mirror, "[D]espite the ongoing row, Andrew is expected to attend the family celebration despite being exiled from official royal duties in 2019" due to his ongoing friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Per the outlet, Andrew will join a plethora of Royal Family members for Christmas, including Prince William, Princess Kate, and their children, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's family.

According to the Express, "Insiders indicate that The King is adamant about maintaining family unity, particularly during the Christmas season." As a result, Charles has allegedly "made a peace offering" to his younger brother by inviting him to Christmas dinner.

The outlet also suggested that Charles had prioritized familial relationships following his cancer diagnosis. The King apparently plans to host "a grand Christmas party in order to bolster family unity after a year marred by health concerns."

King Charles is reportedly taking the holiday season extremely serious, and is already preparing for the celebration. "Royal insiders revealed how Charles has been touring the estate and main house this week, busy liaising with staff about Christmas plans," the Express noted.

Earlier this year, Robert Hardman's book, Charles III : New King. New Court. The Inside Story, elaborated on the alleged dispute between The King and Prince Andrew. According to the publication, Charles removed Andrew's approximately $1.3 million allowance, with Hardman writing, "The Duke is no longer a financial burden on The King."