You're Definitely Not Ready for Prince Archie's Adorable American Accent

Since rejoining Instagram earlier this year, Meghan Markle has started taking fans behind-the-scenes of her personal life. On Sunday, Feb. 23, Duchess Meghan posted a series of Instagram Stories filmed in the garden of her Montecito, California home. Perhaps the sweetest moment shared by the Duchess of Sussex involved her son, Prince Archie.

After showing viewers around the sunny garden with its budding trees, Meghan could be seen watering some plants. Although Prince Archie remained out of view, his hand could be seen taking the hose from his mom. "Mommy, I can do it if you want me to," Archie could be heard saying. "Only if you want," Duchess Meghan responded.

Royal fans were blown away by Prince Archie's voice appearing on his mom's Instagram. "Archie is such a mama's boy, always by her side and being her little helper," one X user wrote. "Also such a polite little man with his American accent."

A post shared by Meghan & Harry (@dukeandduchessofsussexdaily) A photo posted by on

Prince Archie helping his mom water their plants. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

Fans were also delighted to see Meghan wearing Princess Diana-approved weekend wear in her new Instagram Stories. The Duchess of Sussex selected a purple Northwestern University sweatshirt, just like the one Princess Diana famously wore in the '90s. The late princess wore her own sweatshirt with a pair of bike shorts, an off-duty clothing item she became famous for. Meghan, of course, attended Northwestern between 1999 and 2003, when she graduated with a double major in Theater and International Relations.

Meghan Markle wearing a purple Northwestern sweatshirt. (Image credit: Instagram/@meghan)

CHAMPION Northwestern Wildcats Champion Arch Purple Crew $62.99 at Northwestern Athletics

Earlier this month, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry attended the Invictus Games Whistler Vancouver 2025. The former actress gave an impromptu speech about Prince Harry at a pre-opening ceremony event, sharing that her husband "means a lot to her." She also made a brilliant joke about her Suits character, Rachel Zane, at a Team USA breakfast.

Duchess Meghan left the Invictus Games early to return home to her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. As for why Harry and Meghan's kids didn't travel to Canada for the Invictus Games 2025, Hello! magazine's royal editor Emily Nash explained that Archie and Lilibet "are able to live a much more private life than their cousins" in the U.K., during an appearance on " A Right Royal Podcast ." While that might change in the future, Nash noted, "I don't see why they would put them in that arena at this point."