I haven't been to London yet, but I don't want to wait until my honeymoon in the Cotswolds to start dressing like a local. I've always appreciated the way Londoners handpick their winter wardrobes, playing with pops of color without sacrificing practicality. Until now, I assumed I needed to know the lay of the (fashion) land to exude effortless energy of the city. Turns out, I never needed a British postcode to play the part. If Monica Barbaro, born and raised in California, can look like a London girl, so can I. All it takes is the perfect pub jacket.
Barbaro proved as much at last month's London Film Festival. To channel the city's penchant for “relaxed tailoring,” as London girl Chloe Hayward-Hudson put it, stylist Elizabeth Saltzman sourced British brand ME+EM for the $895 Pub Jacket. While the boxy cut, surplus of pockets, and thigh-hitting hem nail the fresh-from-the-English-countryside feel of a barn jacket, the shoulder pads and blazer-like lapels are more polished than the typical utilitarian silhouette.
The one-month-old design traded traditional brushed canvas for a wool-blend houndstooth fabric, making it the “simple, all-encompassing answer for what to wear to the pub on the weekend,” according to ME+EM. With a white T-shirt and slightly flared jeans, her off-duty outfit became worthy of a Londoner’s fall/winter wardrobe.
I’m a big Barbaro fan, but she doesn’t live across the pond. So, before jumping on the trend, I checked London Fashion Week's street style to be sure the outerwear trend is having an authentic moment. Lo and behold, similar multi-pocket jackets played a major part in the post-show scene. And just like that, London girls gave me the metaphorical “okay” to give the look a go.
I didn’t have anything that distinctly British in my regular rotation. That is, until I discovered an almost identical—and far more affordable—version from Levi’s (yes, quite possibly the most American brand in fashion history).
While both the ME+EM style and the Levi’s Raglan Jacket are woven from a durable wool blend, the latter features a duo of barn jacket-type pockets and more relaxed lapels. The Levi’s version also comes with a quilted, puffer-like lining, which kept me warm on a 40-degree day (more on that below).
Levi's
Raglan Jacket
Barn jackets are one of my most beloved outerwear options. However, the strong lapels and statement print marked a shift from my signature style. So, to ease into the look, I initially wore it the Monica Barbaro Way.
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To visit the closest thing to a British pub in the Midwest, I layered a simple white T-shirt beneath the pub jacket's pointed lapels. I wore straight-leg jeans à la Barbaro, but in a darker wash, and accessorized with country-chic black boots and a leather Western-looking belt. Since the actor skipped a bag, I did, too, but I could picture pairing the “mini check pattern” with a brown Coach carry-all.
Between the wool blend and the aforementioned interior insulation, I went without a sweater all day long—and didn’t shiver once. Still, I wanted to conduct the most important cold-weather test: if some of my knitwear could slip beneath its sleeves. After switching out the basic white tee for a lightweight thermal, I layered a tomato V-neck sweater from Gap on top. There wasn’t any bulkiness between my knit and jacket: In fact, I could've added another sweater beneath the spacious bodice and sleeves.
I wasn’t sure if the striking shade would work with the jacket’s earthy color combination. I’m happy to report it’s as versatile as my trademark neutral tints: the red cashmere blend popped (but didn't clash) beneath the piece. To fill the gap between the cropped knitwear and elongated jacket, I went with brown high-waisted trousers. While the chocolate bottoms matched the Levi’s "shacket," my bright red ballet flats added another London girl anti-neutral into the mix.
All this to say? There is no need to be British to wear a pub jacket this winter. It’s chic and classic enough to help you look like a London girl without ever running the risk of looking costume-y. I asked a friend from East London what she thought of my new staple, and she simply said, “Hi, neighbor!” That’s all the approval I need to style the jacket on repeat this season—whether or not I'm frequenting a nearby pub.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.