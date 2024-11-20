Prince Harry Just Sent Out Invites to an Intimate Christmas Party He's Hosting Solo

"He appreciates that the festive season can be hard."

Prince Harry is cleanly shaven and wears a Christmas hat
(Image credit: JOHN STILLWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince Harry appears to be feeling festive, as the Duke of Sussex has sent out invitations to a Christmas party taking place on December 10. Much like Harry's recent appearances, the holiday event will be a solo engagement for the Prince, and Meghan Markle is unlikely to be in attendance.

According to the Express, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that works with the bereaved children of military personnel, sent out an email revealing Prince Harry's forthcoming event.

"Prince Harry would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas," the email explained. "He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them."

The email also revealed that five lucky people will get the chance to speak to Harry directly, and that he will answer some pre-vetted questions. The invitation concluded, "This is your chance to get to know the Duke loads better and find out what Christmas is like for a Prince!"

Prince Harry wearing a suit jacket and green shirt and looking up and smiling giving a thumbs up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the charity's global ambassador, Prince Harry has already supported Scotty's Little Soldiers in a multitude of ways. Earlier this year, the Prince wrote a heartfelt letter ahead of Remembrance Day 2024, in which he discussed the extreme difficulties one faces when they lose a parent.

Harry shared that he understands, "perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age." The Prince was just 12 years old when his own mother, Princess Diana, died suddenly in a car accident.

"We find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing," Harry wrote. "Scotty’s Little Soldiers embodies this spirit of community."

Harry continued, "In coming together to support one another, you not only honor the memories of your loved ones but also forge bonds that can and will carry you through the toughest times."

"The tears and laughter, the shared experiences, and the moments of joy you create together are powerful reminders that love endures," the Duke wrote.

