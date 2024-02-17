In the Ongoing Sussex Rebrand, Directly Hitting Back at Critics Is Apparently a Part of the Formula

It was another day, another criticism for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the launch of their new website, Sussex.com, this week. (Isn’t this narrative getting tired?) It’s old news by now that every move the couple makes—and even the ones they don’t make—are critiqued, picked apart, and scrutinized by the public, and especially by the U.K. tabloid press.
Here's an example: earlier this week, The Telegraph published an article during Harry and Meghan’s trip to Canada that said they had “three days to prove they can behave” if “they want to salvage a relationship with the royal family.” (Harry and Meghan were in Canada from Wednesday to Friday marking one year to go until Harry’s Invictus Games head to the country, Vancouver and Whistler specifically, in 2025.) This, as well as scrutiny from the U.K. press as a whole about the ongoing rebrand, apparently hit a nerve.
“We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes told The Mirror. Then, the defiant cherry on top: “They’re still here.”
But that wasn’t all. “They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticized,” the rep continued. “This couple will not be broken.”
We love a rebrand with a sprinkle of “firing back” on top.
The launch of Sussex.com particularly incensed Harry and Meghan detractors, as it rang too close for comfort to sussexroyal.com, the website name proposed by the couple after they stepped back as working members of the royal family in January 2020—a suggestion that was summarily rejected by Queen Elizabeth. (Harry and Meghan became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon their May 2018 marriage, titles disbursed by Her late Majesty.)
“With the support of her aged husband [Prince Philip, who died in April 2021], she made it clear it was not possible to do what they wanted—be half in and half out of the monarchy,” royal expert and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward said, per OK. “She told them they could not trade on their royal connections for financial gain. She subsequently forbade them from using the website name sussexroyal.com and their HRHs. She would have been hurt and angry at the latest developments.”
Sussex.com seems a natural fit for the couple, who are using the name as their familial name; it was also revealed this week that Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, use “Sussex” as their surname, rather than Mountbatten-Windsor, as they originally did upon their births in May 2019 and June 2021, respectively. The Daily Mail reports that Archie and Lili have gone by Archie Sussex and Lili Sussex since their grandfather King Charles’ Coronation last May. “Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a source close to the couple said in their defense. “That is a fact. It is their surname and family name.”
The launch of Sussex.com, the announcement of a new podcast for Meghan (this time with Lemonada Media instead of Spotify), and the couple’s three day (what felt like a) mini-royal tour in Canada feels like the beginning of a significant rebrand for the world’s most picked apart couple. But this time? Though some parts of the rebrand feel very royal, one royal standby that is decidedly not invited into the new era is, apparently, “Never complain, never explain”—nor does staying silent when condemnation they deem unfair is leveled their way.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spent Time With Michael Bublé and His Wife While Visiting Vancouver, Canada
The couples enjoyed a fun day at the Invictus Games One Year To Go celebration and a double date night out on the town.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Hilary Swank Revealed Her Twin Girls’ Names Before Officially Introducing Them to the World
“As a new mom, I’ve found my highest and most fulfilling purpose.”
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Taylor Swift Calls New Album ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’ a “Lifeline for Me” While Onstage in Melbourne
“I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on 'Tortured Poets.'"
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Is Reportedly In Talks to Resume a Temporary Working Royal Role as King Charles Battles Cancer
“The feeling is that this arrangement could work.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
This Rare New Portrait of Meghan Markle Was Taken by Someone Very Special to Her
They go way back.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Has Signed a New Podcast Deal 8 Months After Spotify Canceled Their Partnership
And 'Archetypes' is coming back!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Be at the Super Bowl Tonight?
Harry made a surprise appearance at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas on Thursday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
It Was Queen Camilla Who Kept King Charles’ Visit with Prince Harry So Short, Royal Expert Says
Despite flying approximately 11,000 miles roundtrip, Harry got about 30 minutes with his father, who is battling cancer.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Showed Up at the NFL Honors Gala in Vegas Just Hours After Visit to King Charles
It's been a busy week for the Duke of Sussex.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language Provides Clues About How King Charles Is Doing Post-Diagnosis
“The whole situation has changed with cancer.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
It Makes Sense Why Prince Harry Only Got About 30 Minutes of King Charles’ Time Upon His Return to the U.K.
Harry caught the earliest flight he could to visit his father, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.
By Rachel Burchfield