Prince Louis "Is the Double" of One Royal Family Relative and He's "Growing Up Fast," Royal Fans Declare After Trooping the Colour 2026
"I bet they're like, 'Yes, one of those royal babies looks like me!'"
Royal fans always eagerly await Prince Louis's appearance at Trooping the Colour every year. Although the little prince didn't seem quite as enthusiastic as he has during previous events, onlookers were quick to highlight Louis's resemblance to one particular Royal Family relative.
Taking to X, one royal fan commented on Prince Louis's appearance at Trooping the Colour 2026, writing, "Prince Louis is the double of his grandfather Michael Middleton and growing up fast." Another royal fan replied, "He's the spitting image of grandpa Michael."
Someone else concurred, writing, "I ALWAYS feel we are watching Michael grow up as we watch Prince Louis grow up ."
Another commenter suggested that Princess Kate's father was probably extremely happy about his resemblance to Prince Louis. They shared, "I bet Mike Middleton is like yes one of those royal babies looks like me!"
The comparisons continued, with another X commenter writing, "Definitely a Middleton that one!" Someone else replied, "Yes!! I've always thought this! Seems only fair right? Talk about great genes!"
"Prince Louis is the image of his grandfather Michael, Prince George resembles his uncle Charles Spencer," one fan shared on X. Basically, royal fans have spoken, and they almost unanimously seem to agree that Prince Louis is taking after Princess Kate's dad in a big way.
Of course, not everyone agreed with the comparison. One person responded by writing, "I don't know why I'm starting to [feel] that Prince Louis looks [like] Prince Edward."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Overwhelmingly, though, royal fans seem to believe that Prince Louis is basically "the double" of his grandad, Michael, which is pretty adorable.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.