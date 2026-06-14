Royal fans always eagerly await Prince Louis's appearance at Trooping the Colour every year. Although the little prince didn't seem quite as enthusiastic as he has during previous events, onlookers were quick to highlight Louis's resemblance to one particular Royal Family relative.

Taking to X, one royal fan commented on Prince Louis's appearance at Trooping the Colour 2026, writing, "Prince Louis is the double of his grandfather Michael Middleton and growing up fast." Another royal fan replied, "He's the spitting image of grandpa Michael."

Someone else concurred, writing, "I ALWAYS feel we are watching Michael grow up as we watch Prince Louis grow up ."

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Another commenter suggested that Princess Kate's father was probably extremely happy about his resemblance to Prince Louis. They shared, "I bet Mike Middleton is like yes one of those royal babies looks like me!"

"I bet Mike Middleton is like yes one of those royal babies looks like me!" (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The comparisons continued, with another X commenter writing, "Definitely a Middleton that one!" Someone else replied, "Yes!! I've always thought this! Seems only fair right? Talk about great genes!"

"Prince Louis is the double of his grandfather Michael Middleton." (Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo)

"Prince Louis is the image of his grandfather Michael, Prince George resembles his uncle Charles Spencer," one fan shared on X. Basically, royal fans have spoken, and they almost unanimously seem to agree that Prince Louis is taking after Princess Kate's dad in a big way.

"He's the spitting image of grandpa Michael." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, not everyone agreed with the comparison. One person responded by writing, "I don't know why I'm starting to [feel] that Prince Louis looks [like] Prince Edward."

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Overwhelmingly, though, royal fans seem to believe that Prince Louis is basically "the double" of his grandad, Michael, which is pretty adorable.