Prince Louis's Royal Family Doppelganger Is Known for Making the Very Same "Cheeky Expressions" at Official Engagements
They're like two peas in a pod.
Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest son, Prince Louis, appears to have a plethora of lookalikes within the Royal Family. He's been compared to Kate's dad, Michael Middleton, on numerous occasions, and shares some facial expressions with grandfather King Charles. Louis is also the spitting image of his mom, as discovered in throwback photos of the Princess of Wales. Now, royal fans have highlighted yet another royal doppelganger for the 7-year-old prince.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Prince Louis and his second cousin, Lena Tindall, "perfectly mirror each other's cheeky expressions during royal outings." Lena is the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall. Zara—who is Princess Anne's daughter—is the cousin of Prince William, making Lena and Louis second cousins.
Noting that funny similarities between the pair, the outlet reported, "If Prince Louis can be a handful at public engagements...Lena Tindall is certainly not far behind." Just like Louis, Lena is 7 years old, and according to the Daily Mail, the pair "are already believed to be best friends."
In June 2022, royal fans were particularly excited to see Prince Louis and Lena interacting during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. "Everyone talking about Louis but did anyone see Lena?" one royal fan wrote on X. "She was a whole mood, especially when she turned up with snacks. Louis wanted some but she had priorities. At one point it's clear that she says: No, Louis! And she gives him a look."
The commenter continued, "Louis was insistent but Lena stood firm. In the end she also gave him some sweets." Someone else responded, writing, "This was definitely the coolest session of the Royal Box! Pure fun!"
Aside from their apparent beef over candy, Lena and Louis appear to be two peas in a pod when it comes to their expressions.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.