Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest son, Prince Louis, appears to have a plethora of lookalikes within the Royal Family. He's been compared to Kate's dad, Michael Middleton, on numerous occasions, and shares some facial expressions with grandfather King Charles. Louis is also the spitting image of his mom, as discovered in throwback photos of the Princess of Wales. Now, royal fans have highlighted yet another royal doppelganger for the 7-year-old prince.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Prince Louis and his second cousin, Lena Tindall, "perfectly mirror each other's cheeky expressions during royal outings." Lena is the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall. Zara—who is Princess Anne's daughter—is the cousin of Prince William, making Lena and Louis second cousins.

Noting that funny similarities between the pair, the outlet reported, "If Prince Louis can be a handful at public engagements...Lena Tindall is certainly not far behind." Just like Louis, Lena is 7 years old, and according to the Daily Mail, the pair "are already believed to be best friends."

Lena Tindall attends Cheltenham Racecourse on January 1, 2025. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince Louis makes a teeth-baring expression, much like that of his second cousin. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In June 2022, royal fans were particularly excited to see Prince Louis and Lena interacting during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. "Everyone talking about Louis but did anyone see Lena?" one royal fan wrote on X. "She was a whole mood, especially when she turned up with snacks. Louis wanted some but she had priorities. At one point it's clear that she says: No, Louis! And she gives him a look."

Prince Louis and Lena Tindall appear to have a tense exchange during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The commenter continued, "Louis was insistent but Lena stood firm. In the end she also gave him some sweets." Someone else responded, writing, "This was definitely the coolest session of the Royal Box! Pure fun!"

Lena Tindall watches the racing at Cheltenham Racecourse on January 1, 2026. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Aside from their apparent beef over candy, Lena and Louis appear to be two peas in a pod when it comes to their expressions.

