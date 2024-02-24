Prince Louis Made Adorable Comments to Princess Charlotte As They Rode in a Carriage Together

Last May 6 may have been King Charles’ Coronation, but it was his grandson Prince Louis who stole the show —proof positive that, once again, we should all learn that it’s Louis’ world and we’re just living in it. Nine months after the fact, an adorable exchange that day between Louis and his sister, Princess Charlotte, is coming to the fore, and we’ll never be able to get enough of this little guy (who turns six on April 23).

Despite a few yawns, Prince Louis was on his best behavior at the Coronation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis, The Mirror reports, “was clearly overawed by the sheer volume of people who had turned out to line the streets to mark the historic occasion.” According to lip reading expert Jacqui Press, Louis was conscious of what he was obviously instructed to do and told his big sister “Look, waving,” as he waved back to the public clamoring for a glimpse of him.

Paying homage to the man this day was all about—his grandfather—a short while later, Louis exclaimed “Yaaay King!”

Princess Charlotte was by her younger brother's side all day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their older brother, Prince George, was otherwise occupied that day as a Page of Honor (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Fans went wild for Prince Louis on Coronation Day, with a huge number taking to social media to share screenshots of the five-year-old,” The Mirror writes. An example? One person shared a photo of Charlotte sweetly holding her little brother’s hand inside Westminster Abbey and commented “They’re the only reason I’ve watched any of this!” (Louis’ yawns throughout the proceedings made it completely worth it.)

Another added “Can’t imagine what the royal bribe is to have Louis behave today…I [love] his spirit…he already beats to his own drum.” (When all was said and done, Louis did behave pretty wonderfully at the ceremony.) “Others were captivated by his unique wave on the Palace balcony,” The Mirror writes. “Louis could be seen swaying his hands out to either side of his body before bringing them back in to meet in the middle—like windscreen wipers.”

The two were adorable together walking into the Abbey (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the Abbey to the carriage to the Buckingham Palace balcony, he was captivating all day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte's expression here says it all (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis, who will be six in April, is certainly his own person, and we love him for it (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s a little trooper,” another wrote. “Bless [him].” Another added “Petition for this to be the new official royal wave.”

Though the world can’t seem to get enough of Louis (and Charlotte and their older brother, Prince George, as well), royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, per The Daily Express , that “[Kate and William] are wisely concerned at any overexposure” of George, Charlotte, and Louis. “The younger they are, the more likely they are to steal the show with childish antics which get publicized worldwide and make the monarchy seem more relatable,” he said.