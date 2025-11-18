Prince William "Was Aghast" at Princess Diana's Actions in the '90s and Vowed to Avoid "Pain and Royal Dramas" With His Own Kids

With the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's bombshell Panorama interview approaching this week, royal experts are weighing in on the impact his mother's confessions had on Prince William and his role as a parent. The late princess made a number of shocking revelations in her 1995 interview with Martin Bashir, including confessions of infidelity—ones that rocked the future King and shaped how he parents his own children.

"William’s attitude has been influenced by his childhood and the public nature of the war between his parents, especially the Panorama debacle," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News. Prince William, who was 13 at the time, had to deal with the aftermath of Diana's confessions while he was attending boarding school at Eton College.

Fitzwilliams added, "William was aghast at what his mother had done when he was at Eton. He was also affected by her tragic death in a very different way than Harry."

Princess Diana and Prince Charles are pictured with Prince Harry and Prince William as William registered at Eton College in 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis are seen with the Prince of Wales at the VE Day 80th anniversary parade in May. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales has focused on giving his kids a childhood that's much different from the one he and Prince Harry experienced in the spotlight—and it's an outlook that Fitzwilliams says was influenced by Charles and Diana's public war. "From the start, he has tried to bring his children up as normally as possible," the royal expert said of Prince William. "He is also fiercely protective of their privacy."

In a recent interview with Brazilian TV presenter Luciano Huck, the Prince of Wales reflected on raising Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, and how he aims to be open with his kids. "Hiding stuff from them doesn’t work," William admitted.

Royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News that this type of honesty isn't surprising given his own royal childhood. "A young Prince William carried the burden of his parents’ unhappy and destructive relationship," she told the media outlet. "Their relationship had broken down and, as a result, Prince William and Prince Harry—but more so, William—felt sad and helpless and, I imagine, insecure. Prince William and Princess Catherine are working hard to keep their children abreast of everything."

Prince William is seen with Prince George at Wimbledon 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to open communication, William admitted, "Now, that has its good things and its bad things. Sometimes you feel you’re oversharing with the children— you probably shouldn’t." The Prince of Wales added that he and Princess Kate were upfront with George, Charlotte and Louis about her 2024 cancer diagnosis.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"They do not want their children hearing what could be devastating news from anyone else," Chard said. "They are right in the way they handle their affairs in an age-appropriate manner."

She added, "He is aware that parents need to be open with their children, no matter how sad and upsetting the situation may be. It builds trust, respect and self-esteem."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich continued that William's "forthright approach" was likely influenced by Charles and Diana's secrecy, which "resulted in even more pain and royal dramas."

"William sees facing adversity as a family together, as a ‘normal family," she added.