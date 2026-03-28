Princess Diana believed in her sons—Prince William and Prince Harry—and much has been written about the late royal's support of her children. Now, a new royal biography has revealed some of Diana's private thoughts about Prince William's abilities as a future leader.

In the new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers explained, "Diana had always believed that William was a deep thinker, capable of assessing situations in ways that were wise beyond his years."

Myers also discussed Princess Diana's approach to motherhood, recalling the former Prince and Princess of Wales's 1983 royal tour of Australia. "Charles had been angered by Diana's refusal to toe the party line and leave William behind, just as he had been left behind when his own mother went on royal tours," the royal expert shared.

Article continues below

"Diana had always believed that William was a deep thinker." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Myers continued, "In Diana's eyes, this wasn't consistent with [Charles's] description of his unhappy childhood, and was at odds with his ambition to create a different future for his children. Diana, for one, was not prepared to put the 'rules' of the Crown ahead of her own family's happiness."

Although Diana died in August 1997—following a car accident in Paris—her influence on William and Harry appears to have been enduring.

"Diana smothered the boys with affection, equipping them with her sense of humor, her appetite for fun, and her appreciation for the privilege she enjoyed—the qualities that she became renowned for throughout the world," Myers shared. "Diana believed this sense of normalness, no matter how small the gestures, would equip these boys for what lay ahead when they became central figures within the institution."

"Diana believed this sense of normalness...would equip these boys for what lay ahead." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Prince William prepares to become King, it seems as though his late mother's beliefs have come to fruition.