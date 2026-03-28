Royal Expert Reveals Why Princess Diana Viewed Prince William as "Capable," a "Deep Thinker," and "Wise Beyond His Years"
The late princess's private thoughts are revealed in a new royal biography.
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Princess Diana believed in her sons—Prince William and Prince Harry—and much has been written about the late royal's support of her children. Now, a new royal biography has revealed some of Diana's private thoughts about Prince William's abilities as a future leader.
In the new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, royal expert Russell Myers explained, "Diana had always believed that William was a deep thinker, capable of assessing situations in ways that were wise beyond his years."
Myers also discussed Princess Diana's approach to motherhood, recalling the former Prince and Princess of Wales's 1983 royal tour of Australia. "Charles had been angered by Diana's refusal to toe the party line and leave William behind, just as he had been left behind when his own mother went on royal tours," the royal expert shared.Article continues below
Myers continued, "In Diana's eyes, this wasn't consistent with [Charles's] description of his unhappy childhood, and was at odds with his ambition to create a different future for his children. Diana, for one, was not prepared to put the 'rules' of the Crown ahead of her own family's happiness."
Although Diana died in August 1997—following a car accident in Paris—her influence on William and Harry appears to have been enduring.
"Diana smothered the boys with affection, equipping them with her sense of humor, her appetite for fun, and her appreciation for the privilege she enjoyed—the qualities that she became renowned for throughout the world," Myers shared. "Diana believed this sense of normalness, no matter how small the gestures, would equip these boys for what lay ahead when they became central figures within the institution."
As Prince William prepares to become King, it seems as though his late mother's beliefs have come to fruition.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.