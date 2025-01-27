Prince William Is Seriously Considering Giving This Young Relative a Brand "New Royal Title"
The Prince of Wales reportedly noticed "the devotion she has shown over the years."
Prince William is reportedly making plans for his eventual tenure as monarch. Although the Prince of Wales won't become King until his father, King Charles III, dies, William is apparently lining up the relatives he wants to promote when he comes to power.
In a new report from Woman's Day (via the Express), a source claimed that Prince William was considering Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, for an important role. "William's serious about making her a working royal," the source alleged. "He's even prepared to give her a new title."
As for why Lady Louise has come to William's attention, the source said, "The devotion she has shown over the years will only improve after military service—she's a very impressive young lady."
Meanwhile, a report in The Sun suggested that Prince William is actual hoping to promote Lady Louise's mother, Duchess Sophie, to a new role when he takes the throne. "Sophie has become one of the most popular working royals who backs difficult causes which previously received very little global attention," the report explained.
The Sunday Times highlighted why Prince William might spotlight Duchess Sophie, saying, "They [the Waleses and the Edinburghs] get on very well." A source told the outlet that William was "eager for his aunt and uncle to play a more prominent role in public life."
Previously, reports have highlighted the ways in which Lady Louise is following in Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps. For instance, Louise is a member of St Andrews' University Officers' Training Corps, The Sun reported, and may join the military, just like her late grandmother. "She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country," a source told The Sun. "She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it."
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond previously celebrated Louise as she turned 20 in November 2023. "What’s not to like about Lady Louise?" Bond told OK!. "She has overcome an eye problem with great dignity and now is blossoming into a beautiful 20-year-old, enjoying life at St Andrews like any other undergraduate."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
If the latest reports about Prince William's plans are true, Lady Louise could soon become a regular fixture in royal life.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
