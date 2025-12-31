On Christmas Day, Princess Charlotte joined her parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, and siblings Prince George and Prince Louis, to attend church in Sandringham. After the service, members of the Royal Family greeted royal fans who had gathered outside the church. As well as receiving gifts from well-wishers, the royals spoke with fans, some of whom had camped out overnight for a chance to meet them. Now, Prince William is receiving praise for how he handled a busy crowd moment involving his daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Royal watcher @Royally_Belle_ shared a sweet video clip on X showing Prince William and Princess Charlotte meeting members of the public on Christmas Day. The short clip showed Charlotte posing for photos with royal fans, while William watched from a short distance away. "Charlotte, you okay?" he asked her, noticing that some members of the crowd appeared to be getting quite close to his daughter.

"Protective dad mode!" the caption said of the Prince of Wales's behavior. "Prince William checking his daughter is okay, and then beaming with pride as Charlotte poses for a photo with well-wishers."

Prince William was praised for being protective of Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Commenters were quick to celebrate William's actions. One commented on the video, "Aww he is definitely a very proud dad! His big smile says it all." Another person shared the sentiment, writing, "Awww William is such a wonderful father! Look at how happy and proud he is of her dear daughter. Just beautiful!"

While many fans highlighted William's protective nature, others were overjoyed with Princess Charlotte's behavior on Christmas Day. "Super impressed," one commenter explained. "She is going to be a leader. She shows confidence and strength." Another fan wrote, "Princess Charlotte—like her mom—clearly enjoying the crowd."

The short clip showed Charlotte posing for photos with royal fans. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

While Princess Charlotte seems to be completely comfortable with meeting royal fans, it's nice to know Prince William always has an eye on his children.