Prince William Is Forced to Delete X Post After Snub

The Prince of Wales quickly reposted his Feb. 25 statement after leaving out one detail.

A shoulders-up photo of Prince William wearing a white shirt and red tie looking serious
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino
By
published
in News

Prince William and Princess Kate have just returned from a relaxing holiday in Mustique with their children, and as they prepare for a big trip to Wales on Wednesday, Feb. 26, the Prince of Wales shared some other exciting news on social media. However, the royal was forced to change his post after using some incorrect wording in the statement, shared on X and Instagram Feb. 25.

Soccer fan Prince William—who serves as patron of the Football Association—shared a photo of himself shaking hands with Thomas Tuchel, who has replaced Gareth Southgate as manager of England's national men's football team. However, he failed to note that Tuchel was in charge of the men's team only, as the Lionesses, England's national women's team, have their own manager.

"Great to meet new @england manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team," William's original post read. It was swiftly deleted on X and replaced with a new caption adding the word "men's" in front of "manager."

Prince William new manager

A photo posted by on

Prince William wearing a green shacket and blue pants kicking a soccer ball along grass and running

The prince played soccer during a recent engagement with young people in Liverpool, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarina Wiegman has served as manager of the women's national team since 2021, and the Prince of Wales presented her with a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) for her services to the sport in 2023.

Prince William and Princess Charlotte have supported the Lionesses by recording a good luck message for the team in 2023 ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup. It seems Charlotte is also "a budding star," per the prince; during a 2022 visit with the Lionesses, Prince William told the club, "Charlotte wants me to tell you she's really good in goal," per OK!

The Wales family have also attended numerous matches for the men's team, including the 2024 Euros, where Prince William and Prince George cheered England on in person. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, however, watched on proudly from home in their personalized jerseys.

William is such a football fan that one fan commented on his new Instagram post suggesting the future King should have his "Coronation at Wembley or Villa Park😂😂😂." New King, new rules?

