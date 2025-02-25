Prince William Is Forced to Delete X Post After Snub
The Prince of Wales quickly reposted his Feb. 25 statement after leaving out one detail.
Prince William and Princess Kate have just returned from a relaxing holiday in Mustique with their children, and as they prepare for a big trip to Wales on Wednesday, Feb. 26, the Prince of Wales shared some other exciting news on social media. However, the royal was forced to change his post after using some incorrect wording in the statement, shared on X and Instagram Feb. 25.
Soccer fan Prince William—who serves as patron of the Football Association—shared a photo of himself shaking hands with Thomas Tuchel, who has replaced Gareth Southgate as manager of England's national men's football team. However, he failed to note that Tuchel was in charge of the men's team only, as the Lionesses, England's national women's team, have their own manager.
"Great to meet new @england manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team," William's original post read. It was swiftly deleted on X and replaced with a new caption adding the word "men's" in front of "manager."
A photo posted by on
Sarina Wiegman has served as manager of the women's national team since 2021, and the Prince of Wales presented her with a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) for her services to the sport in 2023.
Prince William and Princess Charlotte have supported the Lionesses by recording a good luck message for the team in 2023 ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup. It seems Charlotte is also "a budding star," per the prince; during a 2022 visit with the Lionesses, Prince William told the club, "Charlotte wants me to tell you she's really good in goal," per OK!
The Wales family have also attended numerous matches for the men's team, including the 2024 Euros, where Prince William and Prince George cheered England on in person. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, however, watched on proudly from home in their personalized jerseys.
William is such a football fan that one fan commented on his new Instagram post suggesting the future King should have his "Coronation at Wembley or Villa Park😂😂😂." New King, new rules?
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
I’m Filling My Spring Closet With Nordstrom’s Under-$100 Basics
Build the perfect capsule wardrobe with these affordable staples.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Taylor Swift Could Be Dropping a New Album Soon
There's a lot going on at the moment.
By Lia Beck Published
-
A Guide to Mastering Spring’s Ugly Color Combos
Life is full of contradictions—and so are the best style moments.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Would Rather Not "Be Public Figures," Per Former Aide
Jason Knauf shared insights on the future King and Queen with '60 Minutes Australia.'
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Are Set to Become a "Power Duo" in International Diplomacy
The pair could "be instrumental in smoothing" out disagreements, says a royal source.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William "Worried" About Raising Kids in the Royal Family, Says Former Aide
"His childhood in front of the media was quite difficult at times."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Former Royal Aide Says It's Been "Hard and Sad" to Witness Prince William and Prince Harry's Alleged Rift
"They achieved a lot together, and none of that can ever be taken away."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William's Former Aide Admits This Moment Was "The Lowest I've Ever Seen Him"
Jason Knauf opened up about royal life behind the scenes in an episode of '60 Minutes Australia.'
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Calls Prince William's Military Uniform "Sexy" in Resurfaced Video From 2006
Princess Kate shared some very personal thoughts about her then-boyfriend's outfit, according to a lip reader.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
What Kate Middleton Really Thinks of Prince William's Beard, According to a Former Employee
The couple's royal aide shared Kate's honest reaction to her husband's facial hair.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Princess Charlotte's Birth Announcement Was Almost Thrown Into Chaos, According to Kate and William's Former Aide
"It was one of those things, like, heart in mouth until we got to the announcement."
By Amy Mackelden Published