Prince William and Princess Kate recently moved their family out of Adelaide Cottage and into Forest Lodge in Windsor. Their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are hopefully settling into their new home and enjoying having more space to play. As well as ensuring his family could safely move into their new home, Prince William has been looking ahead to the future.

In an exclusive interview with Hello! magazine, Prince William discussed some of the "fears" he has for his children ahead of The Earthshot Prize awards in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit," the Prince of Wales explained. "I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity, and a sense of hope about the future."

He continued, "But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk. The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow."

It seems that Prince William is ensuring his work is firmly focused on the future. "Urgent optimism is the heartbeat of The Earthshot Prize," he told the outlet. "It's the belief that although the challenges we face are immense, the solutions are within reach and we must act with speed and conviction to bring them to life. It's not blind hope. It's hope backed by evidence, by ingenuity, and by the courage of those who refuse to give up on our planet."

William also reflected on 2025's Earthshot Prize awards during the interview, explaining, "I feel deeply honored to be heading to Brazil, a country of extraordinary natural beauty and cultural vibrancy...Rio, with its energy, its people, and its iconic landscapes, feels like the perfect place to celebrate the power of environmental innovation."