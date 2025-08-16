Princess Kate and Prince William Trade Adelaide Cottage for "Forever Home" Forest Lodge With George, Charlotte, and Louis After Several "Tough Years"

Following reports that Kate Middleton and Prince William were considering moving into the gothic-revival mansion Fort Belvedere, the couple's "forever home" has finally been confirmed. The couple's children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are set for a huge move, as the family will be leaving the cozy Adelaide Cottage for a much bigger property in Windsor, Kensington Palace has revealed.

Rather than making King Edward VIII's former residence of Fort Belvedere their home, the Prince and Princess of Wales have settled on Forest Lodge. The 8-bedroom property is situated within Windsor Great Park, and will provide more space for the family.

Speaking to the BBC, a royal source said, "Windsor has become their home. However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times." The source continued, "Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter...It's an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind."

Kate and William's new home, Forest Lodge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the BBC, Kate and William "will not have any live-in staff as they focus on creating as private a family home as is possible." The publication also suggested that, when Prince William becomes king, the family will stay at Forest Lodge rather than moving to Buckingham Palace. Furthermore, Kate and William are reportedly "funding the move privately and they will pay market rent on the property," the BBC explained.

Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. (Image credit: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Before Kate and William move into Forest Lodge, a number of alterations are reportedly being made. "The works include replacing doors and windows, stripping out internal walls, renovating the ceilings, and replacing some floors," The Independent reported.

Since moving to Adelaide Cottage in 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family have faced a number of personal crises, including Kate's cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales has since completed chemotherapy treatment and has resumed her duties as a senior royal, making 2025 the ideal time to have a "fresh start" by moving into a new home.