Prince Andrew recently announced that he would be retreating even further from public life, and would no longer be using any of his official royal titles. Now, it's being reported that Prince William is struggling to balance his friendships with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice alongside his opinions about their father.

According to GB News, "Prince William is keeping his distance from crucial talks between King Charles and Prince Andrew regarding the disgraced royal's residency at Royal Lodge." While Prince Andrew has long sought to stay in the Windsor-based property, recent allegations about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein have supposedly made his position untenable.

Even though Prince William has reportedly been quite outspoken regarding how he feels about his disgraced uncle, he is apparently "staying out of crunch talks over Andrew's exit."

The outlet continued, "The future king is said to be keen on resolving the dispute but has avoided direct involvement due to his fondness for his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie."

Prince William values his friendships with Eugenie and Beatrice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps most importantly, the Prince of Wales has allegedly "made clear to the 37 and 35-year-old sisters that they remain blameless in the matter of their father's fall from grace," GB News reported.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, instigated a "summit" regarding the forthcoming changes to their family. A royal source claimed, "The Royal Lodge 'summit' wasn't a happy occasion and the family, once a strong unit, is fractured." The outlet also reported that Princess Eugenie "did not even attend the crisis meeting."

Prince William is reportedly "staying out of crunch talks over Andrew's exit." (Image credit: Getty Images)

For now, at least, Prince William appears to be focused on supporting his cousins, Eugenie and Beatrice, at a difficult time for their family.