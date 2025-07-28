Prince Andrew Has Reportedly "Won" His Fight to Stay in Royal Lodge, Following Years of "Disagreements" With Brother King Charles

In recent years, Prince Andrew has reportedly been fighting to stay in his property, Royal Lodge in Windsor. The regal property—which reportedly costs millions to maintain annually—apparently led to a dispute between Andrew and his brother, King Charles. After supposedly finding the funds needed to remain in his home, instead of downsizing at his sibling's behest, the Duke of York is reportedly celebrating in 2025 "having won the Royal Lodge row," per the Express.

According to the outlet, "Prince Andrew is set to be all smiles" having "won the row with Charles," who "reportedly tried his best to get his non-working royal sibling to move to a smaller premises." Despite having his private security removed by Charles, Andrew seemingly refused to leave Royal Lodge, for which "he signed a 75-year lease" in 2003, which was "agreed by the Crown Estate."

As for how the Duke of York "won" after years of "disagreements," the outlet suggested that, per the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew provided "a lease document that states he is legally entitled to stay there." Of course, King Charles's attempt to make his brother downsize followed a very public scandal involving Prince Andrew's connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal Lodge in 1937. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was previously suggested that Charles hoped Andrew would vacate Royal Lodge to allow Prince William and Princess Kate to move their family into the property. However, on July 27, the Mail on Sunday alleged that Kate and William might be trading their "modest" family home, Adelaide Cottage, for Fort Belvedere , "a magnificent gothic-revival mansion nestled in a hidden corner of Windsor Great Park ."

A royal source told the Mail on Sunday, "They feel they have outgrown Adelaide Cottage and need somewhere more substantial." The source continued, "This is the perfect new home for them. It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis ."

Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in 1948. (Image credit: Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Without pressure to imminently leave Royal Lodge, and with an alleged lease document confirming his entitlement, Prince Andrew is reportedly happy to be staying in his home.