Prince William Faces a Huge "Quandry" That Could "Further Hurt" Certain Family Members When He Becomes King, Royal Expert Says

Prince William has made it clear that he has his own plans for the monarchy and wants to make big changes when he becomes King one day. The Prince of Wales takes a different approach to royal life than his father, King Charles—just like The King does things in a more modern way than his late mother, Queen Elizabeth. But William and Charles also have differing opinions when it comes to dealing with family drama—especially one particular member of the Royal Family.

Writing for the iPaper, royal expert Jennie Bond said that Prince Andrew should "fear the day" when the Prince of Wales steps up to the throne. The Duke of York stepped down from royal duties after his association with Jeffrey Epstein, but a new series of emails between Epstein, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have brought the York family back into scandal.

Bond writes that the Duke and Duchess of York have done "untold and unsustainable damage to the monarchy" through their friendship with the convicted sex offender. But with King Charles being a man of "harmony," it might turn to Prince William to "wield the axe."

Prince Andrew, The King and Prince William are seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William could take a firmer stance with Prince Andrew when he becomes King. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King might not be especially close to his younger brother, Andrew, but he's been reluctant to completely exclude the Duke of York from family functions over the years. Prince William, on the other hand, "is prepared to challenge tradition," as Bond noted.

During the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September, the Prince of Wales shared an awkward moment with his uncle that made it clear he was not fond of interacting with him. And while William has reportedly taken a much firmer stance on including Prince Andrew in royal events than The King, the problem lies with cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Describing William as "stubborn and determined," Bond notes that drawing a hard line on Andrew and Fergie, however, presents "a quandary for the Prince of Wales." The former BBC royal correspondent writes that William "does not have a heart of steel" and "is very fond of his cousins...who adore their parents, in spite of everything that has happened."

"Banishing or humiliating Andrew and Fergie would cause the sisters further hurt," she adds. "And that’s a tough nut for William to crack."