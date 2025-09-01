Royal Expert Claims Prince William Is "Breaking" Several Royal Traditions in Order to Give George, Charlotte, and Louis the "Life He Never Had"

It was recently revealed that Prince William and Princess Kate are leaving the "modest" Adelaide Cottage in favor of their "forever home," Forest Lodge in Windsor. Now, a royal expert has spoken about why the Prince of Wales is "breaking" multiple royal traditions in order to give his three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—a better life.

As reported by GB News, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond discussed the importance of Kate and William's move to Forest Lodge. "William is focused on creating a stable and private family life: the kind he never had when he was growing up," Bond explained. "And so he wants to keep his family firmly rooted."

Noting that William's latest move is in keeping with his approach to royal life, Bond told the outlet, "He's already defined the way he wants to do things: he calls it royalty with a small 'r.'" The royal expert continued, "I think a 'forever' home at Forest Lodge is in keeping with that philosophy."

"William is focused on creating a stable and private family life." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Addressing rumors that Prince William doesn't want to live at Buckingham Palace, even when he's king, Bond told the publication, "I don't think William is going to bat an eyelid about breaking certain royal traditions." The royal expert continued, "He doesn't want to live in a palace or a castle and he has made up his mind to do things differently."

"He doesn't want to live in a palace or a castle." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for why William's decision to avoid Buckingham Palace is so significant, Bond explained, "Living in a house—albeit a pretty big house as Forest Lodge is—will give his family a much more normal life, and that, I'm sure, is going to stand them in good stead."

It appears as though the Prince of Wales will always endeavor to put his family first, even when he's on the throne.