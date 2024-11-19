King Charles Might Snub Prince Andrew This Christmas by Banning Him From Sandringham
Charles reportedly views his brother as a "loose cannon."
After reportedly being financially cut off by his brother, Prince Andrew could be about to receive some more bad news from King Charles.
Reports have recently suggested the Duke of York's "anxiety is through the roof" regarding his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Despite finding enough money to stay in the royal property, it's rumored that Andrew could face huge renovation bills. And now, a new report claims that Prince Andrew could be disinvited from the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham by King Charles.
Royal author Stephen Bates told the Mirror, "Charles has a clear sense of the damage Andrew has done to the institution of monarchy." According to Bates, Charles views his brother as a "loose cannon" due to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As a result, many are wondering whether Charles will finally ban Prince Andrew from attending church with the Royal Family in Sandringham on Christmas Day.
The Times suggested that a Christmas invite in 2024 would seemingly show that Prince Andrew is still part of the Royal Family's inner circle. Per the Mirror, "[I]t has now left Charles with a huge decision to make this Christmas—will Andrew be allowed to walk with the rest of the royals to church at Sandringham on Christmas morning?" For now, at least, it's unclear whether Andrew will be included in Charles' festivities.
According to Robert Hardman's book, King Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story, Queen Elizabeth II allegedly planned to remove Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge before her death.
An insider reportedly told Hardman (via the Mirror), "Had she lived another year, he would have been out." The royal author explained, "It was her plan to move [Andrew] out, to end the lease for the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage and to move Andrew in there. It was mainly a money thing, as she could see it was becoming unsustainable."
King Charles' decisions regarding Andrew's finances and living situation may have seemed harsh, but the late Queen was reportedly on board with the change.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The Royal Family's Christmas celebrations could look a little different this year, regardless of whether Prince Andrew receives an invite. According to the Daily Beast, Princess Kate and Prince William will allegedly host a 'rival Christmas party' at their home of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.
The Daily Beast also suggested that Kate and William's party "will be notable for its studied informality," and will be attended by the Princess of Wales' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Princess Beatrice's Husband is Reportedly Helping Prince Andrew with Major Task
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is allegedly stepping up to help.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Florence Pugh Shares "Mind-Boggling" Decision to Freeze Her Eggs at Age 27
The actress discussed the diagnoses that caused her to "get her eggs out... quickly."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Paul Mescal Wasn't Excited to Meet King Charles, and His Reaction Is Going Viral
"Paul Mescal was the only king there."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Paul Mescal Wasn't Excited to Meet King Charles, and His Reaction Is Going Viral
"Paul Mescal was the only king there."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Andrew's "Anxiety is Through the Roof " Amid Royal Lodge Battle
The royal "is generally very lost," a source claims.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla Relies on Her Six Companions to Help With a Potentially Embarrassing Task
The new ladies-in-waiting maintain The Queen's privacy and stop fans from acquiring "souvenirs."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie Share One Thing in Common Unlike "Royal Brides Before Them," Royal Expert Says
"They have a sisterly bond."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William's "Undeniably Sexy" Secret Romance Seems to Be "Aging Backwards"
"You see from their body language what looks like a 'Benjamin Button' love affair."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana's Former Lover James Hewitt Opens Up About the Royal's "Unforgivable" Martin Bashir Interview
James Hewitt spoke about the royal's controversial 1995 sit-down with Martin Bashir.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Takes the Lead on an Ordinary Household Task That Leaves Prince William Clueless
"I have no idea what I'm doing."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle's $6,050 Pendant Pays Tribute to Her "Angels" Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The engraved necklace features an adorable reference to the Duchess of Sussex's children.
By Amy Mackelden Published