King Charles Might Snub Prince Andrew This Christmas by Banning Him From Sandringham

After reportedly being financially cut off by his brother, Prince Andrew could be about to receive some more bad news from King Charles.

Reports have recently suggested the Duke of York's "anxiety is through the roof" regarding his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. Despite finding enough money to stay in the royal property, it's rumored that Andrew could face huge renovation bills. And now, a new report claims that Prince Andrew could be disinvited from the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham by King Charles.

Royal author Stephen Bates told the Mirror, "Charles has a clear sense of the damage Andrew has done to the institution of monarchy." According to Bates, Charles views his brother as a "loose cannon" due to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As a result, many are wondering whether Charles will finally ban Prince Andrew from attending church with the Royal Family in Sandringham on Christmas Day.

(Image credit: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The Times suggested that a Christmas invite in 2024 would seemingly show that Prince Andrew is still part of the Royal Family's inner circle. Per the Mirror, "[I]t has now left Charles with a huge decision to make this Christmas—will Andrew be allowed to walk with the rest of the royals to church at Sandringham on Christmas morning?" For now, at least, it's unclear whether Andrew will be included in Charles' festivities.

According to Robert Hardman's book, King Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story, Queen Elizabeth II allegedly planned to remove Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge before her death.

An insider reportedly told Hardman (via the Mirror), "Had she lived another year, he would have been out." The royal author explained, "It was her plan to move [Andrew] out, to end the lease for the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage and to move Andrew in there. It was mainly a money thing, as she could see it was becoming unsustainable."

King Charles' decisions regarding Andrew's finances and living situation may have seemed harsh, but the late Queen was reportedly on board with the change.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Family's Christmas celebrations could look a little different this year, regardless of whether Prince Andrew receives an invite. According to the Daily Beast , Princess Kate and Prince William will allegedly host a ' rival Christmas party ' at their home of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.

The Daily Beast also suggested that Kate and William's party "will be notable for its studied informality," and will be attended by the Princess of Wales' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.