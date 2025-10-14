Fashion brands come and go, but it's especially disappointing when a royal-favorite label shuts its doors. The Vampire's Wife ceased operations in 2022 after numerous celebrities and royals—including Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice—wore the brand, but that doesn't mean their creations won't live to see another day. Princess Beatrice frequently recycles her favorite dresses by The Vampire's Wife, and she wore a second evening dress by the designer after attending a society wedding in the brand earlier this month.

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended the Art of Wishes gala on October 13 in support of Make-a-Wish U.K., and the princess shimmered in a black and red dress by the now-defunct designer. She chose the lamé "Wild Rose" design she first wore to a 2019 gala, with the three-quarter-sleeve style featuring ruffled trim at the hem and an allover red rose print.

The princess added a black belt to the glimmering dress, and per Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily, she carried a black Fiona Kotur clutch and wore a pair of black Tabitha Simmons pumps.

Princess Beatrice wore a sparkling dress by The Vampire's Wife. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice is seen with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Art of Wishes Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beatrice's gala outfit follows a much more laid-back look she wore for a Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity fundraiser this month. In an exclusive photo shared by Hello!, the princess wears a pair of $60 burgundy Zara sneakers with skinny jeans and an oversized striped Burberry barn jacket, per Royal Fashion Daily.

"After having my own children, you recognize that coming together to support children’s medical welfare is the most incredible thing you can do with your time," she told Hello! at the event, which was held to raise money towards building a children’s cancer center.

Princess Eugenie attended the fundraiser with her sister, wearing her favorite gold Sophie Lis mushroom earrings and a belted wool Aerin x Knatchbull jacket. She also spoke about the importance of children's healthcare, telling Hello! that her sons August and Ernest have given her a new perspective.

"Having two children of my own, you see just how much it changes you as a person to be a mum, and now it means more to me than ever to support those with children who are unwell," she said. "I am so honored to be here today and to support the charity."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors