The Duchess of Kent Will Have the First Royal Catholic Funeral in Modern History

Following the sad news that the Duchess of Kent has passed away at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace has shared details about the royal's funeral. Katharine, the Duchess of Kent died in her Kensington Palace home on Sept. 4, and her funeral—which will break from royal tradition in one particular way—will take place on Sept. 16.

The Royal Family shared a press release announcing details regarding the Duchess of Kent's funeral, which will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16. As Katharine was a Catholic, her funeral will include a Requiem Mass, making it "the first royal Catholic funeral in the U.K. in modern history," the BBC reported.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to attend the funeral, along with other members of the Royal Family, including Katharine's husband, the Duke of Kent. "Afterwards, the coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor," the Royal Family's press release explained.

Incidentally, the Duchess of Kent's funeral will take place during Donald Trump's state visit to the U.K. later this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The official press release further noted, "Flags will be half-masted at all official royal residences flying the Union Flag on the day of the Funeral.

Sharing news of the duchess's death, an official statement previously explained, "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent." The statement continued, "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night [on Sept. 4] at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."

The Duchess of Kent will have a Catholic funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The statement further elaborated, "The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join the Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organizations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."