A parenting expert just gave Prince William and Kate Middleton her seal of approval.

Parenting expert Jo Frost, who is also known as the "Supernanny," shared her praise for the way the Prince and Princess of Wales are raising their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7, on Instagram, where she broke down exactly why the royal couple's parenting approach is so on-point in a lengthy post.

"In every corner of the world, I see and help families striving to raise their children with compassion, resilience, and values that endure," Frost wrote in a caption that began with the heading "The Prince & Princess of Wales Are Truly Dynamic Duo Parents" and accompanied a joyous photo of the Wales family. "Parenting is no easy task, and when lived under the world’s gaze, the challenge magnifies tenfold. Yet in Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, I see not only future monarchs but devoted parents whose grounded approach provides reassurance for their family and inspiration for others."

A post shared by Jo Frost (@jofrost) A photo posted by on

What makes Will and Kate such a successful parenting team, according to Frost, isn't anything related to their royal status or the privileges that come with. It's much more basic than that—Frost says what really makes the couple shine as parents is the way they work together, like parts of the same whole.

"William and Catherine are more than partners in duty, they are parents in vision with complementary strengths," she wrote.

Of course, this doesn't mean that Will and Kate's parenting choices aren't also shaped by the fact that they—and their children—are royals. Frost says that's just an example of the way they complement each other as parents and. bring different strengths to the metaphorical table.

"William carries the weight of history and responsibility but also the empathy of a man shaped by loss and scrutiny, wanting to get it right for his children. He places emotional safety and stability at the heart of his parenting," Frost explained in her post. "Catherine pairs this with calm, centered, hands-on practicality. Her championing of early childhood development echoes my own mission, deeply personal and reflective of her home life."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Prince and Princess of Wales are a textbook example of the parenting approach Frost says she advocates and teaches.

"Together, they embody what I so often teach: strengths that balance one another, creating harmony between nurture and structure," she wrote.

Frost went onto praise the way the couple have navigated the challenges their family has faced recently (including Kate's cancer diagnosis, which came at the same time King Charles was battling cancer himself), and the challenges that are always going to be unavoidable for them and for their children as public figures.

"Despite their titles and difficulties of late, they remain grounded in everyday life, intentional in giving George, Charlotte, and Louis as normal a childhood as possible," she wrote. "School runs, outdoor adventures, family routines, and their choice to keep their children off screens and social media remind their little ones that beyond the royal stage, they belong to a family rooted in love."

Ultimately, Frost says the biggest lesson other parents should take from Will and Kate's example is that "children do not need perfection they need presence."

"William and Catherine understand this," Frost explained. "Their grounded approach speaks volumes. Their parenting is not about privilege but responsibility. Their children learn that true leadership lies in service, kindness and contribution."

Being a parent always means playing a role in shaping the future, but for Will and Kate, that impact is magnified—and Frost feels like the future is in good hands when it comes to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"They model a life where titles matter less than integrity and where legacy is built not only through position but through compassion," she concluded. "The Royal parents are indeed a dynamic duo, and in their hands, the future feels steady, compassionate and hopeful, one full of promise for our young ones who will see them lead one day."