Prince William and His Kids Are the Picture of Wholesome in Birthday Photo Taken by Kate

Prince William turns 42 today, June 21, and his family has celebrated him like is their sweet tradition: with an exclusive photo posted to social media.

In the new picture, taken of course by wife Princess Kate, the Prince of Wales is jumping in the air over a grassy bank while holding hands with kids Princess Charlotte, 9, Prince Louis, 6, and Prince George, 10. They all appear to be away somewhere on their summer vacation, since there's sand visible and a beautiful blue sky.

The caption was written from the children's perspective, but signed by Kate: "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx"

Obviously, the photo was an instant fan favorite, with one royal watcher writing, "Possibly the best pic they have ever shared- so relaxed, normal, full of joy."

Just a few days ago, the three Wales children got to sign off their first ever social media post while celebrating their dad on Father's Day. They wrote on that post, "We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L"

The Father's Day picture appears to have been taken in the same location on a different day, on a beach but this time with the ocean visible.

Meanwhile, King Charles also celebrated his eldest son on social media, sharing an incredible black and white photo on Instagram Stories of him holding William as a baby. He wrote, "Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday!"

Kate has shared a handful of other family photos over the last few months, showing her active involvement in her children's life as she undergoes cancer treatment.

In a recent statement announcing her upcoming appearance at Trooping the Colour, Kate wrote, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

The princess publicly shared her cancer diagnosis for the first time in late March.