Prince Harry "Feels Guilty" Meghan Markle Gave Up Her "Carefree Life" and Dreams for Him

It often seems as though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the perfect relationship. However, the prince reportedly worries his wife gave up too much to become a member of the royal family.

Prior to marrying Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was a famous actor with a starring role on hit show Suits. She walked away from her Hollywood career after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. The pair tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018, and have since welcomed two children: son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet.

In January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Since then, they have started a new life in California, and the world has been made aware of some serious disagreements between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family.

From facing alleged harassment from the British press to fearing for Meghan's safety in the U.K., Harry apparently carries some guilt about the way everything played out. A source told OK!, "Harry often feels guilty for Meghan having to give up on her dream life, and he knows how much she sacrificed to marry him and have a family with him, so he will support her no matter what."

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a life together, Meghan reportedly reminisces about how much simpler her life was before joining the royal family. "Meghan has made no secret of how much she misses her carefree life when she was an actress," the source told OK! magazine.

Despite missing her former life and career, Meghan clearly adores Harry and their children. As the source explained, "While she'd never change what she has with Harry and the kids, there is a big part of her that she wishes she could just get her old life back."

The source was also quick to note that Meghan has been planning a plethora of new business endeavors since moving back to the United States. "She has quite a few work commitments coming up but this is just the beginning of Meghan's big comeback and she'll be doing things on her terms," the insider explained.

According to OK!'s source, Meghan particularly enjoyed being a celebrity without being constantly criticized in the press. "She loved being in Suits and all the opportunities it gave her—she'd get invited to all the exclusive events and get to hang out with Hollywood A-listers but there was so much less scrutiny and attention and there was no pressure on her," the source noted.

Since moving to California, Meghan seems to have many more career opportunities than she did as a senior royal. While it's unclear the exact route Meghan will take, there have been rumors she's considering a career path similar to Oprah Winfrey. Regardless of what she decides, it seems likely Meghan's huge fan base will continue to support her new ventures.