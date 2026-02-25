Prince William and Princess Kate Are Looking for "Calm and Diplomatic" New Staff Member
They are looking for someone to "focus on how to appeal to younger audiences through the use of organic content.”
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Prince William and Princess Kate are hiring again, and this time they’re looking for someone to take their Instagram content into influencer status. The Royal Household of the Prince and Princess of Wales has advertised for a “Digital Content Creator” to work alongside their Head of Digital and Social Media to “deliver digital content and storytelling” across their online channels.
The ideal candidate is described as a “calm and diplomatic [...] team player” with an “ability to think creatively.” The job description, listed on the Royal Vacancies website, stresses that the ideal candidate will “exercise tact and discretion and maintain confidentiality at all times.” The Prince and Princess of Wales already have an elaborate team supporting them, as the listing describes “the Head of Digital and Social Media and wider Digital team” alongside a separate Communications Team, Assistant Private Secretaries, and the Visits and Events team.
The newest team member would be tasked with “developing new and creative ideas for content” on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s social media accounts, “with a particular focus on how to appeal to younger audiences through the use of organic content.” While they already have an active presence on Instagram, with regular posts, reels, and stories, this new role might suggest there is room to expand to newer horizons, such as TikTok.
Prince William and Princess Kate have been making several changes to their staff lately, hiring a Senior Communications Officer and a new Press Relations Manager since the beginning of the year. Alongside a rapidly growing digital content and communications teams, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s professional staff is a far cry from the tight knit team that supported them during their early years of marriage.
While these changes most likely reflect normal growth and evolution within an organization, the full artillery of roles in their wider staff suggest they are strengthening their core group ahead of the future—whatever may come next.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.