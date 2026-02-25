Prince William and Princess Kate Are Looking for "Calm and Diplomatic" New Staff Member

Prince William and Princess Kate are hiring again, and this time they’re looking for someone to take their Instagram content into influencer status. The Royal Household of the Prince and Princess of Wales has advertised for a “Digital Content Creator” to work alongside their Head of Digital and Social Media to “deliver digital content and storytelling” across their online channels.

The ideal candidate is described as a “calm and diplomatic [...] team player” with an “ability to think creatively.” The job description, listed on the Royal Vacancies website, stresses that the ideal candidate will “exercise tact and discretion and maintain confidentiality at all times.” The Prince and Princess of Wales already have an elaborate team supporting them, as the listing describes “the Head of Digital and Social Media and wider Digital team” alongside a separate Communications Team, Assistant Private Secretaries, and the Visits and Events team.

The new team member will be tasked with creating content for the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media outlets. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate with the princess's former long-term private secretary, Rebecca Deacon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The newest team member would be tasked with “developing new and creative ideas for content” on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s social media accounts, “with a particular focus on how to appeal to younger audiences through the use of organic content.” While they already have an active presence on Instagram, with regular posts, reels, and stories, this new role might suggest there is room to expand to newer horizons, such as TikTok.

Prince William and Princess Kate have been making several changes to their staff lately, hiring a Senior Communications Officer and a new Press Relations Manager since the beginning of the year. Alongside a rapidly growing digital content and communications teams, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s professional staff is a far cry from the tight knit team that supported them during their early years of marriage.

While these changes most likely reflect normal growth and evolution within an organization, the full artillery of roles in their wider staff suggest they are strengthening their core group ahead of the future—whatever may come next.

