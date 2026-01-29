Prince William and Princess Kate’s New CEO is “Embracing Change” on Social Media

Prince William and Princess Kate are welcoming a new team member to their Royal Foundation next week. Sarah Henwood, who spent her career working in broadcasting, will start her new role as CEO of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales next week, and she’s ready to hit the ground running.

In an update on LinkedIn, Henwood said she is full of “awe, excitement and a fresh energy” for the new opportunity. In her previous roles, she worked as president of Channel 5 and the UK Regional Lead at Paramount, but felt it was "time for something completely different." The foundation works together across different charities to “mobilize leaders, businesses and people” to “address society’s greatest challenges.” The foundation’s “work is built on world-class research, long-term partnerships, and measurable, scalable impact,” combining the work of the prince and the princess to find beneficial collaborations for different charities.

Prince William and Princess Kate have welcomed a new CEO to their royal foundation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Foundation brings together charities, businesses, and organizations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I am not a big poster on LinkedIn,” Sarah Henwood admitted, before sharing her plans to “use this platform going forward to shine a light on some of the remarkable initiatives the Foundation is working on for the Prince and Princess of Wales.” Henwood shared the update on her personal page, announcing her new position. The Prince and Princess of Wales have previously been apprehensive and inconsistent with promoting their projects on social media, but perhaps Henwood’s arrival will mark a change.

Prince William and Princess Kate have been refreshing many roles within their offices, welcoming a former crisis manager to their Kensington Palace press office recently. “Liza is joining in a non-crisis-based role in the Kensington Palace press office, working on the day-to-day press interaction Kensington Palace had” explained a royal source, who explained that “people who work in communications for the Royal Household come from an array of backgrounds.”