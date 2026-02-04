Princess Kate Shares "Good for My Soul" Activity With a Well-Wisher in Wales
The Princess of Wales revealed one thing that lifts her spirits.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Princess Kate spent a day highlighting the importance of British textiles in Wales on February 3, and while she was there, the royal made a rare comment about her cancer recovery.
While speaking to a group of fans waiting outside family-owned fashion brand Hiut Denim, a man touched on the Princess of Wales's 2024 cancer journey. "I hope you’re getting better really soon after what happened to you," he said in a video shared on X.
"Thank you. Aw, thank you very much," she replied, putting her hands over her heart. "This is good for my soul, meeting wonderful people." The Princess of Wales then gave an update on Prince George after she was asked how the 12-year-old was doing these days.
Per Hello!, the princess replied, "He’s doing very well, thank you. They are at school today and I am going to go back and see them this evening."
During her trip to Wales, Kate visited Melin Tregwynt, a traditional Welsh woolen company, and Hiut Denim, a small Welsh brand that rose to popularity after Meghan Markle wore their jeans in 2018. She also stopped by the Welsh Quilt Centre and made an unannounced trip to a charity shop, surprising workers by popping in for a browse.
Princess Kate's outing in Wales happened ahead of World Cancer Day, marked on February 4 each year. King Charles released a special video for Stand Up to Cancer to mark the occasion, sharing how he's been "profoundly moved" by the "community of care that surrounds every cancer patient," as he's faced the disease himself.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.