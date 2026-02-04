Princess Kate Shares "Good for My Soul" Activity With a Well-Wisher in Wales

Princess Kate spent a day highlighting the importance of British textiles in Wales on February 3, and while she was there, the royal made a rare comment about her cancer recovery.

While speaking to a group of fans waiting outside family-owned fashion brand Hiut Denim, a man touched on the Princess of Wales's 2024 cancer journey. "I hope you’re getting better really soon after what happened to you," he said in a video shared on X.

"Thank you. Aw, thank you very much," she replied, putting her hands over her heart. "This is good for my soul, meeting wonderful people." The Princess of Wales then gave an update on Prince George after she was asked how the 12-year-old was doing these days.

The Princess of Wales meets well-wishers outside the Melin Tregwynt woolen mill. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess wore a vintage 1960s coat made from traditional Welsh fabric. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Hello!, the princess replied, "He’s doing very well, thank you. They are at school today and I am going to go back and see them this evening."

During her trip to Wales, Kate visited Melin Tregwynt, a traditional Welsh woolen company, and Hiut Denim, a small Welsh brand that rose to popularity after Meghan Markle wore their jeans in 2018. She also stopped by the Welsh Quilt Centre and made an unannounced trip to a charity shop, surprising workers by popping in for a browse.

Princess Kate's outing in Wales happened ahead of World Cancer Day, marked on February 4 each year. King Charles released a special video for Stand Up to Cancer to mark the occasion, sharing how he's been "profoundly moved" by the "community of care that surrounds every cancer patient," as he's faced the disease himself.