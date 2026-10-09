Prince William Weighs in on a Major Christmas Decorating Debate During IKEA Visit

Prince William and Princess Kate probably aren’t planning their Christmas decor just yet, if their visit to a Northern Ireland IKEA is any indication. The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in Belfast on October 9 to highlight the work being done to combat youth homelessness in the area, and while visiting IKEA to see a job program in action, they came across a Christmas display.
In a video shared by Hello! magazine on Instagram, the Prince of Wales looks at his watch and exclaims, “October the ninth for a Christmas tree?” after walking past a decorated tree in the store.
A laughing Prince William told employees, “That is getting it in early!” adding, "What!" after one of the store's workers shared an inaudible tidbit with him in the clip.
Although William didn’t elaborate about his own decorating plans, Princess Kate once shared the type of Christmas tree they typically buy while visiting a farm in 2019. “She said that they normally have the Nordmann Fir inside that doesn’t drop the needles,” tree farm owner Roger Brill said at the time, per People.
During their outing at IKEA, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with a young woman who got her job through an initiative created by William’s Homewards organization. Homewards was launched in 2023 by the Royal Foundation and is a five-year program to help make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated, with its jobs initiative being piloted in Northern Ireland.
After meeting with business leaders to talk about expanding the career program, William and Kate got some hands-on training themselves working at cash registers in the store. Needless to say, they didn’t pick up any Christmas decorations, but Kate helped some little girls purchase their candy, reminding them, "Don’t forget these."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.