Princess William and Princess Kate Give IKEA Shoppers the Surprise of Their Lives When They Take on an Unexpected Job

Prince William’s Homewards program is working with local charities and businesses to recruit young people at risk of homelessness, and along with speaking with an employee who is working at the store through the program, the Waleses got down to work themselves.
Wearing a ruffled blouse and a new green tartan skirt, Kate is pictured working behind a cash register in a video shared by Kate Mansey of the Times on Instagram. Prince William also got in on the action, chatting with shoppers as they checked out of the busy store.
An employee shows Princess Kate how to run a credit card in Mansey's video as a woman and two children checked out, and the royal handed one girl the receipt, saying, “don’t forget these,” pointing at a bag of sweets they’d purchased. “Enjoy your dance lesson!” the princess said with a wave.
While speaking with the young woman employed through the Homewards initiative, Their Royal Highnesses learned how her job and the relationships she's built working at IKEA have helped her build confidence, stability and independence. They also met with other U.K. business leaders while visiting the store to discuss Homewards' plans to expand the Northern Ireland job program pilot.
Although you might not expect royals to shop at IKEA, William and Kate once shared a surprisingly relatable detail about their former home at Kensington Palace. In 2018, they told IKEA's head of design, Marcus Engman, that they used furniture from the brand in Prince George and Princess Charlotte's bedrooms.
"I'm proud that we can suit everybody," Engman said at the time, via Hello! magazine. "That's what we want Ikea to be—for the many people of the world, both royalty and ordinary people."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.