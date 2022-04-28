Kate Middleton Stunned in a Self-Portrait Dress for Her "Dream Team" Engagement With Princess Anne

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne stepped out for their highly anticipated first joint engagement on April 27 like the "royal dream team" they are.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge broke out a piece from one of her favorite brands of the last few years: a cream dress by fashion sensation Self-Portrait.

(Image credit: Getty/Neil Mockford)

The crepe midi dress features an optical illusion-style integrated jacket, embellished with floral motifs on either side that kind of look like pineapples (that's more enlightened fashion commentary from yours truly—lucky you) and a subtly A-line skirt that moved beautifully with the duchess.

The new-season dress is currently available directly from the brand, or try a similar style available from Matches Fashion.

Middleton often opts for these all-in-one dresses from Self-Portrait, for example for a "Hold Still" event last fall. The brand is also a favorite of Meghan Markle's (and Michelle Obama's!).

This time around, the duchess paired the cream number with matching pointy heeled pumps, a pearl necklace, and pearl drop earrings. She wore her hair down and straight.

Beside her, Princess Anne looked elegant in blue.

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)

The duchess and the Princess Royal joined forces to visit two maternal healthcare organizations in London: the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).

Body language expert Darren Stanton took a look at how the two royals interacted with each other and the people they met on the day, and was more than satisfied with the younger woman's confidence around Princess Anne.

"Anne is known to be straight talking, but we saw both ladies smiling with genuine smiles and even sharing a joke between them," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Slingo.

"At times, the pair were even seen mirroring each other’s body positions—i.e. both standing with their hands positioned in front of them, both similarly lifting their right arm as they walked alongside one another—a clear indication of the great rapport between them and how they naturally feel at ease in each other’s company.

"It nods to the mutual respect Kate and Anne have for one another and suggests there is a great friendship between them."

(Image credit: Getty/Mark Cuthbert)

For Stanton, 11 years into her marriage, the Duchess of Cambridge is now fully established as a senior royal.

"It’s clear that Kate has been embraced by all members of the royal family, with her interactions and exchanges with other senior royals always appearing honest and sincere," the expert says.

"Kate, again, looks very at home and naturally confident while carrying out her duties alongside Anne. Her open body language suggests there is no indication she feels intimidated.

"Princess Anne‘s body language, meanwhile, is congruent and similar to the behavior she adopts when out with other members of the senior royal family, which suggests she treats Kate exactly in the same manner.

"Kate’s outing with Anne is significant in the way it reinforces just how much she has evolved as a person and the level of confidence she’s developed to comfortably attend these types of royal events either with her husband William, other senior royals or indeed on her own."