Pregnant Princess Beatrice Glitters in Velvet and Bows for a Glam Night Out With Princess Diana's Nieces
She's mastering maternity dressing.
A little black dress doesn't have to be boring, as Princess Beatrice proved at two star-studded events in London on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The royal—who is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi—looked positively regal in a 1980s-inspired puffed-sleeve dress by Rebecca Vallance as she celebrated the designer's new collection with Nicky Hilton. But the night didn't stop there, as she later hit a dinner hosted by Estée Lauder and Harrods with Princess Diana's glamorous nieces, Kitty, Amelia and Eliza Spencer.
Princess Beatrice supported Australian designer Vallance in one of her signature bow-trimmed designs: a black velvet midi with sparkling silver ribbons criss-crossing a keyhole cutout at the bust. However, the royal kept things a bit more modest by wearing what appears to be a black camisole underneath her dress.
She kept the sparkle going with low-heeled black Roger Vivier pumps trimmed with crystal buckles and carried a black clutch with sparkling trim at the soirée, which was held at hotspot Gaia. And while she kept things simple in terms of jewelry, wearing several delicate gold bracelets, she added a personal touch with an engraved "B" charm on one of them.
Beatrice definitely knows what works when it comes to style; her look brought back memories of a black polka-dot Saloni dress she wore to Royal Ascot 2022 featuring similar bow detail and puffed sleeves.
As for Nicky Hilton, she celebrated her new collaboration with Rebecca Vallance in one of her own designs, wearing an off-the-shoulder maroon sequined minidress with rosette trim at the bust.
Hilton—who recently launched a holiday capsule of dresses trimmed with feminine details like lace, sequins and pearls—wore her hair down in beachy waves and finished off her look with red Gucci slingback heels and a massive diamond flower ring.
Identical twins Amelia and Eliza Spencer—whose father, Earl Spencer, is Princess Diana's brother—also joined the party, with the duo both wearing pieces from the new Nicky Hilton collection. While the twins coordinated with big sister Kitty in icy blue gowns at the recent Centrepoint Awards with Prince William, they chose vastly different styles at Tuesday night's party.
Amelia chose a pearl-covered black minidress featuring sheer sleeves and a Peter Pan collar, adding a pop of color with a pink bow-trimmed clutch. (I'll be stalking the Rebecca Vallance site for a sale on this dress until the end time, personally.) Meanwhile, Eliza went for a bold red sequined look, sporting a long-sleeved belted midi dress from Hilton's new collab along with silver sandals and a matching evening bag.
Later on, big sis Kitty—who is a longtime Dolce & Gabbana ambassador—joined the sisters (and Princess Beatrice) at the aforementioned Estée Lauder dinner while repping her favorite brand.
The model slipped into a sleek black Dolce & Gabbana velvet strapless midi that brought serious Princess Diana revenge dress energy to the party, pairing it with an almost identical pair of Roger Vivier shoes as Princess Beatrice. Twinning is winning, royal fans.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
