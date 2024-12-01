Nutritionist Gabriela Peacock Reveals How She's Helping "Dear Friend" Princess Beatrice During Her Second Pregnancy

A close friend of Princess Beatrice is revealing how she's helping the royal navigate her second pregnancy.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, published on Sunday, Dec. 1, nutritionist Gabriela Peacock opened up about her close relationship with Princess Beatrice.

"We're always chatting about different tips and tricks for health and wellness, and it's such a joy to have someone who shares those same interests so deeply," Peacock told the outlet, adding that the royal consistently leans on her close friend for "nutritional advice."

"We share advice naturally, especially when it comes to nutrition and parenting," she continued. "Having a friend who understands the importance of wellness as much as I do is really special."

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Buckingham Palace announced that the princess and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child in 2025.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," the press release read.

Nutritionist Gabriela Peacock and BFF Princess Beatrice celebrating Peacock's best-selling second book. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple welcomed their first child, Sienna, in 2021. Mapelli Mozzi also shares an 8-year-old son, Wolfie, with ex Dará Huang.

Peacock is Sienna's godmother, while Princess Beatrice is godmother to Peacock's daughter, 7-year-old Iris. (Peacock and her husband, David, also share 13-year-old Mai and 7-year-old Caspar.)

In the same Daily Mail interview, Peacock shared how being godmothers to each other's daughters has only strengthened the BFF's bond.

"Being godmothers to each other's daughters has brought a unique depth to our friendship," she explained. "It's a bond that feels more like family, with a shared sense of love and support for one another's children."

And since Peacock is expecting her fourth child, she says being pregnant at the same time as Princess Beatrice has just added another layer to their already close relationship.

"It's been truly wonderful to share this journey with someone so close," the soon-to-be mom of four explained. "Going through pregnancy alongside a dear friend like Bea has been incredibly comforting, especially as we navigate similar experiences."