Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Adorable Daughter Takes a Style Cue From Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte
Tartan for the win.
Monaco's royal twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, 10, joined their parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert for a traditional religious celebration on Sunday, Jan. 26—and Gabriella channeled some serious Princess Charlotte energy in the process.
The family attended a ceremony honoring Corsica and Monaco's patron saint in the church of Sainte-Dévote, with young Gabriella dressed in a Ralph Lauren black watch tartan coat. The skirted design, which featured gold buttons and black velvet trim on the collar, resembled the looks Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte wore to church for Christmas 2024.
Like Gabriella, 9-year-old Charlotte also wore a blue and green checked design for her Dec. 25 outing, while mom Kate sported a long green coat with a black watch tartan scarf that coordinated with her daughter's outfit.
Instead of Mary Janes like Charlotte, Princess Gabriella paired her sold-out outerwear—aptly named the "Princess" coat—with tall black leather boots similar to Princess Charlene's.
During the unique Monégasque celebration, Prince Albert and his family lit a fishing boat on fire. This is meant to represent the boat where Saint Dévote was placed after Christians rescued her body from being burnt and attempted to send it to Africa.
Instead, the boat landed in what is now Monaco where a church stands in her honor. Years later, a man attempting to steal Saint Dévote's relics was caught and his boat was set aflame on a beach in Monaco. Little did they know that nearly a century later, a little princess and her twin brother would be recreating the scene.
Princess Gabriella has been making plenty of stylish appearances with her family in recent months, wearing everything from a sophisticated lavender dress coat on National Day to a casual beige sweater in the princely family's Christmas card photo. And while her Ralph Lauren coat is no longer available, Trotters makes an extremely similar design for your own little princess.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Leave It to Lily-Rose Depp to Make Indie Sleaze Makeup Actually Wearable
Clean girl meets grunge.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
2025's Extroverted Loud Luxury Trend Is Overflowing With Shoppable Accessories
Albeit maximal, these styles are surprisingly wearable.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Found: The It-Girl Commuter Shoes You'll See Everywhere in 2025
From the office to Pilates, they're the new must-have.
By Michelle Scanga Published
-
Prince William Reveals the Hilarious, Blunt Responses George, Charlotte, and Louis Give Him About School
The Prince and Princess of Wales's kids certainly have a way with words.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Louis Has Never Experienced One Part of Royal Life That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have
Maybe one day?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Was Spotted Touring a London School, Fueling Speculation That Prince George Won’t Go to Eton After All
Kate's cancer battle might have changed her perspective on where George should go to school, a source says.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince William "Didn't Want" Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to Share This Passion He Has in Common With Prince George
Future kings club.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Could Princess Charlotte Inherit One of Princess Diana's Most Iconic Fashion Pieces?
We set the rumors straight.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Charlotte Didn't Wear an $1,800 Necklace Designed by Prince Harry's Ex on Christmas—But Did She Rock a $13 One Instead?
The 9-year-old wore a crystal choker that looks like one from her mom's favorite high street brand.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Surprising Word Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's Nanny "Is Banned" From Using
It's not what you might expect.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Won't Let the "Looming Responsibility" of Becoming Queen "Take Her Away" From Her Children
The Princess of Wales is putting her kids before the monarchy.
By Amy Mackelden Published