Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Adorable Daughter Takes a Style Cue From Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

Monaco's royal twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, 10, joined their parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert for a traditional religious celebration on Sunday, Jan. 26—and Gabriella channeled some serious Princess Charlotte energy in the process.

The family attended a ceremony honoring Corsica and Monaco's patron saint in the church of Sainte-Dévote, with young Gabriella dressed in a Ralph Lauren black watch tartan coat. The skirted design, which featured gold buttons and black velvet trim on the collar, resembled the looks Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte wore to church for Christmas 2024.

Like Gabriella, 9-year-old Charlotte also wore a blue and green checked design for her Dec. 25 outing, while mom Kate sported a long green coat with a black watch tartan scarf that coordinated with her daughter's outfit.

Instead of Mary Janes like Charlotte, Princess Gabriella paired her sold-out outerwear—aptly named the "Princess" coat—with tall black leather boots similar to Princess Charlene's.

Prince Albert, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella and Princess Charlene wearing coats and lighting up a wooden boat on fire with lighters

Prince Albert and family lit a boat on fire during the religious festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wearing a long green coat and blue and green scarf standing next to Princess Charlotte in a plaid coat and blue tights outside church

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate both wore shades of blue and green plaid on Christmas Day 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques wearing dark coats holding hands outside

Princess Gabriella channeled the Wales family in her tartan coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the unique Monégasque celebration, Prince Albert and his family lit a fishing boat on fire. This is meant to represent the boat where Saint Dévote was placed after Christians rescued her body from being burnt and attempted to send it to Africa.

Instead, the boat landed in what is now Monaco where a church stands in her honor. Years later, a man attempting to steal Saint Dévote's relics was caught and his boat was set aflame on a beach in Monaco. Little did they know that nearly a century later, a little princess and her twin brother would be recreating the scene.

Princess Gabriella has been making plenty of stylish appearances with her family in recent months, wearing everything from a sophisticated lavender dress coat on National Day to a casual beige sweater in the princely family's Christmas card photo. And while her Ralph Lauren coat is no longer available, Trotters makes an extremely similar design for your own little princess.

