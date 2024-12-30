The Subtle Sign Proving That Princess Charlotte "Idolizes" Her Mom Princess Kate
"There is something very endearing about it," an expert shared.
Princess Kate attended church in Sandringham on Christmas morning with her husband, Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. And according to an expert, the Royal Family's festive appearance proved that Princess Charlotte "idolizes" mom Kate Middleton.
"When children are younger, they idolize their mothers, and they will do things to replicate them, whether that be with hairstyles, makeup, style or just how they act," Jack Miles of Revyv Hair told GB News. "Charlotte and Kate having similar hairstyles shows how close they are and how much Charlotte idolizes her mother," Miles continued. "There is something very endearing about it."
Pointing to Charlotte and Kate's similar long, wavy hairstyles, as well as their coordinating outfits, Miles told the outlet, "It shows how close they are, whether it is intended or not." He continued, "The Royal Family have to be very careful how they style their hair but Kate seems to enjoy the way her hair is styled on her return."
For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a forest green Alexander McQueen coat with a Gina Foster hat in a similar shade. She completed her outfit with black suede boots, a black handbag, and a tartan scarf. Princess Charlotte wore a coat dress featuring a similar pattern and the same colors as her mom's scarf. She also wore a green velvet bow in her hair, which is something Kate has been known to do.
A huge crowd of royal fans gathered outside of St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham to meet members of the Royal Family. At one point, Princess Kate joked that she'd "lost" her family after spending so much time talking to well-wishers.
Meanwhile, royal experts have suggested that the Sandringham Estate, where the royals traditionally spend Christmas, isn't necessarily as comfortable as fans may believe. During an appearance on Mail+'s "Palace Confidential" podcast, royal editor Rebecca English said, "It sounds more glamorous than it is." English also shared that guests are made to sleep on "fish finger beds," which are "old fashioned beds with the really creaky bed springs at the bottom."
