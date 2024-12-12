Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Twins Make a Swiftie Heart in Adorable 10th Birthday Photos
Grace Kelly's grandkids celebrated their golden birthday.
Monaco's cutest twins just dropped a birthday reveal that's part Taylor Swift fan moment, part palace perfection, and fans can't get enough of this dynamic duo. Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, have officially hit the big 1-0, and the palace shared a sweet Instagram Reel to mark the moment.
The twins, who celebrated their golden birthday by turning 10 on Dec. 10, posed in a variety of pictures in the post, captioned, "Happy birthday to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella! 🎂 Their Serene Highnesses are celebrating their 10th birthday today."
Jacques—who is the heir to Monaco's throne—and Gabriella rocked everything from casual looks to their royal finest in the Reel, but one particular photo stood out. The twins, decked out in a suit and perfect pastel pink coat, posed in front of a fountain while lifting their arms up and forming heart-hands.
Charlene and Albert's kids clearly got the memo about Taylor Swift's iconic hand gesture, proving that even royal children aren't immune to some Swiftie moments. Perhaps they can hang out with Prince George and Prince Charlotte, who got to take a selfie with the pop star herself during an Eras Tour in London over the summer.
A photo posted by on
Swiftie moments aside, the twins showed off their best regal looks while taking part in Monaco's National Day last month, with Gabriella coordinating with her mom in a lilac coat dress and Jacques wearing a mini-me version of his dad's military uniform.
The twins also got playful in the pics, posing on top of what appears to be a riding lawn mower while wearing coordinating denim shirts, jeans and sneakers. Little Jacques looked like the spitting image of his royal mom in another photo, rocking a pair of sunglasses with a tan bomber jacket.
"Best wishes ! ❤️ you can see so much love in their eyes, it's beautiful. May all your wishes come true," one fan commented on the Reel, while another royal watcher wrote, "Happy birthday to lovely twins. I love how they are each other's best friends. Wishing you nothing but smiles and laughter.🎁🎂❤️💖."
We've been treated to several appearances from Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques in recent weeks, with the two attending a Christmas lighting event on Nov. 30 and starring in the family's ultra-casual holiday card, which was released on Dec. 2. Here's hoping for some more festive fun from this royal duo.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
