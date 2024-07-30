Princess Charlotte Knows She's "Lucky" as a Young Royal

Princess Charlotte is having quite the year. Last month, she was lucky enough to meet Taylor Swift backstage at the Eras Tour in London, alongside her dad Prince William and brother Prince George. This was reportedly very exciting for Charlotte, who may just be the biggest Swiftie in the royal family. And in July, she attended the men's tennis final at Wimbledon alongside her mom, Princess Kate. There, Charlotte debuted a "grown-up tween vibe," Bethan Holt, the Style Director at the Daily Telegraph, told People.

Now, in a new report by OK!, a source has opened up about Charlotte's life as a member of the royal family. "It’s clear Charlotte feels so proud to be Kate’s daughter," the source adorably noted. "And she loves doing special things with her mom, like attending Wimbledon. She really seems to understand how lucky she is to have these incredible experiences." In every photograph of Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon, she could be seen beaming at her mother.

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate attend Wimbledon in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Royal fans were likely delighted to see Charlotte attending the prestigious sporting event alongside her mom. Of course, Princess Kate stepped back from the spotlight in 2024 following her cancer diagnosis, so it's incredibly sweet that one of her only public appearances was a mother-daughter outing with Charlotte.

According to OK!'s source, Princess Charlotte is turning into a "poised" young girl, who "has grown up so much over the past year." As a member of the royal family, she has more responsibility than most children her age. But according to the source, she is handling her role with aplomb. "She shows a maturity beyond her years," the source revealed to OK! magazine. "It’s become more obvious that she understands her role and what it means to be in this family, but she’s also still able to be a kid."