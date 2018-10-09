image
Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore Her Favorite Lavender Emilia Wickstead Dress at the First Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit

Well, it does look stunning.

image
Getty Images

She’s previously been dubbed the ‘recycling royal’ for often daring to wear the same outfit more than once (*gasp* JUST IMAGINE), and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has lived up to her eco-friendly nickname once again this morning. The Duchess arrived at the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in one of her old favorites and it makes total sense—if I looked this good in a dress, I’d probably wear it a few times, too.

Joining husband Prince William at the groundbreaking mental health event in London (a cause the younger royals passionately support), Kate looked lovelier than ever in a pop of pretty pastel, wearing a long-sleeved lavender dress by one of her go-to labels, Emilia Wickstead. It’s no exaggeration to say that the dress was truly made for her—it’s literally called the "Kate."

The fit and flared skirt, scooped neckline and belted waist looked perfectly elegant and sophisticated as she arrived to greet delegates at the summit, which aims to help improve mental health around the world. The Duchess paired her lilac look with an Aspinal of London crocodile bag, suede court heels from Gianvito Rossi, and understated jewelry by Mapping & Webb.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

As any true fan of royal family fashion will instantly recognize, the classic and colorful dress is a repeated choice which Kate has previously called on for daytime appearances before. She she first wore it to depart from Hamburg on the royal tour of Poland and Germany back in July 2017.

When wearing her dress the first time around, Kate's styling of the piece was similarly simple and effortless to the more recent look, although she originally opted for a contrasting maroon clutch bag with the dress rather than carrying today’s taupe style.

image
Getty Images

Past outfit-recycling from the Duchess of Cambridge even included the pale Alexander McQueen coat dress that she wore to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as the casual, countryside look worn for her return to royal duties from maternity leave.

This makes me feel a whole lot better about having the same pair of jeans for years on end. While Kate's particular lilac shade isn't available to buy, you can shop her exact dress in pink, red or navy below:

image
Kate Middleton Doing Things

