After Cardi B debuted a rather impressive fluffy, feathery hat from Tamara Ralph, Rosalía seemingly decided to join the unforgettable headpiece club. Case in point: Rosalía just wore a life-size white bird on her head to walk the red carpet.
To attend the 2026 Los40 Music Awards, Rosalía made an epic entrance in a life-size bird headpiece courtesy of Robert Wun's Fall/Winter '26 Couture collection, which was titled "Childsplay."
The incredible headpiece makes it appear as though a bird is literally landing on the singer's head, creating a completely unexpected and incredible silhouette.
While some onlookers may have feared that a bird was randomly attacking Rosalía on the red carpet, it's undeniable that the unusual hat made a serious impression.
It's unclear whether the "Berghain" performer drew inspiration from Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw, who famously wore a taxidermied bird headpiece at her wedding in the franchise's 2008 movie. Still, it seems likely that Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic character would most definitely approve of Rosalía's latest look.
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