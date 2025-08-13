Royal Experts Claim Prince Harry and Prince William Are United in One Respect, Influenced by Their Late Mother, Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Prince William's brotherly relationship has been reported on widely in recent years. Amid rumors of an ongoing royal feud, several royal experts have discussed the connection between Princess Diana's two sons. In particular, a new article highlights the one way in which Harry and William remain united, and it's thanks to their late mother, Diana.

Speaking to People about the royal brothers, historian Amanda Foreman explained, "The values they are instilling and discussing as families may be their best success." Foreman continued, "They are both very good role models as parents."

William is raising three childrenPrince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7—with his wife, Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, Prince Harry shares two children—Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4—with wife Meghan Markle.

Unfortunately, the relationship between Harry and William reportedly remains fractured. "Things were said that sparked the initial rift, and it's never healed," royal biographer Andrew Morton told the outlet.

Foreman concurred, saying, "Everyone wants it to happen on their terms, but that's what makes it impossible." Royal biographer Robert Lacey also weighed in on the topic, telling the publication, "The rift is very profound and very long-lasting. It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes."

Foreman also suggested that, if William and Harry did ever repair their relationship, the impact would be major. "If they could do anything together—properly and genuinely—the force would be a tsunami; it would be incredible," the historian told People.

Still, Princess Diana's influence on both of her sons is her lasting legacy, and proof that she passed on some invaluable parenting skills.

