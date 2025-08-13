Royal Experts Claim Prince Harry and Prince William Are United in One Respect, Influenced by Their Late Mother, Princess Diana
Diana's legacy lives on.
Prince Harry and Prince William's brotherly relationship has been reported on widely in recent years. Amid rumors of an ongoing royal feud, several royal experts have discussed the connection between Princess Diana's two sons. In particular, a new article highlights the one way in which Harry and William remain united, and it's thanks to their late mother, Diana.
Speaking to People about the royal brothers, historian Amanda Foreman explained, "The values they are instilling and discussing as families may be their best success." Foreman continued, "They are both very good role models as parents."
William is raising three children—Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7—with his wife, Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, Prince Harry shares two children—Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4—with wife Meghan Markle.
Unfortunately, the relationship between Harry and William reportedly remains fractured. "Things were said that sparked the initial rift, and it's never healed," royal biographer Andrew Morton told the outlet.
Foreman concurred, saying, "Everyone wants it to happen on their terms, but that's what makes it impossible." Royal biographer Robert Lacey also weighed in on the topic, telling the publication, "The rift is very profound and very long-lasting. It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes."
Foreman also suggested that, if William and Harry did ever repair their relationship, the impact would be major. "If they could do anything together—properly and genuinely—the force would be a tsunami; it would be incredible," the historian told People.
Still, Princess Diana's influence on both of her sons is her lasting legacy, and proof that she passed on some invaluable parenting skills.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.